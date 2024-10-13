Preston North End reportedly rivalling Sheffield United and Stoke City for 24-year-old international
Preston North End are reportedly one of three Championship clubs keeping tabs on Aberdeen full back, Jack MacKenzie.
The 24-year-old joined the Scottish club at the age of nine and has gone on to represent the first team on 103 occasions. He last signed fresh terms in December 2021 and sees his current contract expire next summer.
MacKenzie has been a ‘stand out’ performer for Jimmy Thelin’s side this campaign and earned a first call-up to the latest Scotland squad - for Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal. And, it’s suggested by The Scottish Sun, that PNE are ‘tracking’ the 6 foot 3 left back. For all the latest PNE news, sign up for our free football newsletter
However, the Lilywhites are not alone, according to the report. It’s claimed that Sheffield United and Stoke City are both looking at MacKenzie, too. Aberdeen have won every game so far this season and want the defender to sign a new deal.
On that front, Dons boss Thelin said: “The dialogue with the club is good. Let’s see what will happen but I can’t speak for the players. There is a process there.”
The Championship trio could sign a pre-contract with any of PNE, the Blades or Stoke in January - though it has been claimed the English sides would rather wait until the summer. At Deepdale, a whole host of defenders are in their final years - including fellow new Scotland international, Liam Lindsay. Also up in 2025 are Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer and youngster, Kian Best.
