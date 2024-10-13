Jack MacKenzie | SNS Group

Aberdeen defender was called up to the latest Scotland squad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are reportedly one of three Championship clubs keeping tabs on Aberdeen full back, Jack MacKenzie.

The 24-year-old joined the Scottish club at the age of nine and has gone on to represent the first team on 103 occasions. He last signed fresh terms in December 2021 and sees his current contract expire next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Ex-Preston North End and Wigan Athletic man details journey to Chinese Taipei job

However, the Lilywhites are not alone, according to the report. It’s claimed that Sheffield United and Stoke City are both looking at MacKenzie, too. Aberdeen have won every game so far this season and want the defender to sign a new deal.

On that front, Dons boss Thelin said: “The dialogue with the club is good. Let’s see what will happen but I can’t speak for the players. There is a process there.”

The Championship trio could sign a pre-contract with any of PNE, the Blades or Stoke in January - though it has been claimed the English sides would rather wait until the summer. At Deepdale, a whole host of defenders are in their final years - including fellow new Scotland international, Liam Lindsay. Also up in 2025 are Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer and youngster, Kian Best.