Christos Zafeiris of Greece battles for possession with Robbie Brady

The PNE man played the full game in Greece

Preston North End man Robbie Brady played another 90 minutes for Ireland on Sunday evening.

The 32-year-old was the hero on Thursday night, as he scored the late winner in Finland. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side were looking to back that Nations League victory up, in Athens, but ultimately fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Brady started the match at left back once again and completed the full game. Hallgrímsson made just one change to his XI, with ex-PNE loan man Troy Parrott brought in for Finn Azaz. Greece took the lead on 48 minutes, before clinching the win with a second goal in the 91st minute.

On the whole, North End’s number 11 put in a steady display - earning two 6/10 ratings and one 7/10 from the Irish national media. Sammie Szmodics of Ipswich Town, Jason Knight of Bristol City and Evan Ferguson of Brighton, meanwhile, were given fives by some.

On Brady, the Irish Examiner said: ‘On one of the rare opportunities Ireland’s midweek hero could get forward he produced an excellent pass to find Troy Parrott in the box. This was a difficult night defensively but he gave everything. 7.’

The Irish Independent, meanwhile, wrote: ‘Used his body effectively to hold Masouras off under a dangerous cross in the first half. One or two of his set-pieces weren’t up to his usual high standards, while Greece also had some joy down his flank. 6.’

Finally, Balle.ie weighed in with: ‘He constantly looked forward and tried to find bright, incisive passes. However, the execution of those passes left something to be desired early on. His first half set pieces were also overhit. Pushed significantly higher up the pitch in the second half and immediately looked like more of a threat, as Ireland looked to up the ante and go more direct into the box. 6.’