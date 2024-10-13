Jack Cudworth | Camera Sport

The Preston-born former goalkeeper is now working in Asia

Former Preston North End coach Jack Cudworth has opened up on his journey to landing a job with the Chinese Taipei Football Association.

The 34-year-old was released by PNE as a player, 16-years ago, but still forged a career for himself in football. After being let go, Cudworth was due to sign for Peterborough United - but the sacking of former Lilywhites boss Darren Ferguson saw a move break down.

His career took him to Welsh clubs such as Rhyl, Colwyn Bay and Bangor City, as well as non-league sides Chorley, Nantwich Town, and Macclesfield. It was whilst playing for the, mainly, semi-professional teams, that Cudworth focused on coaching.

Speaking to Goalkeeper.com, about his experience with his hometown club, Cudworth said: “I was born in Preston. My children were born in Preston. It’s a really good community that looks after its own. The club liked my character too and they could see something in me, as I made sure that everything was done correctly from cleaning the boots to leaving nothing undone.

“Those values are in-built and part of the circle of life for goalkeepers. I was very unfortunate as I thought I was good enough to get the pro-contract. I got released from Preston at 18. I think I was one of the last wave of goalkeepers who didn’t have a full-time academy GK coach. I missed out a bit there.”

Six-years after leaving as a player, Cudworth returned to North End in a coaching capacity. He was an assistant goalkeeping coach to Alan Kelly Jnr. He got to work with England number one Jordan Pickford, as well as current Wolves shot-stopper Sam Johnstone.

In August 2022, he departed for Wigan Athletic, becoming their lead academy coach - before working alongside Shaun Maloney and Latics’ first-team goalkeepers. At this moment in time, Cudworth has moved overseas to become goalkeeping coach for the Chinese Taipei Football Association.

“It’s a big honour to be representing someone’s country and I’ve always wanted to do international football,” said Cudworth. “It was a talent identification session and the manager wants an attacking, young and energetic team. I’ve been impressed with the standard to be honest.

“You only have to look at who came before me to understand that. They had Dean Thornton, first-team goalkeeping coach at Southampton, Darryl Flahavan, who played for Crystal Palace and Bournemouth and is now at Plymouth as GK coach, and David Rouse, formerly at Manchester United and Stoke.”