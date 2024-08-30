Tom Cannon is returning to the Championship. Stoke City are in the driving seat to sign him. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Preston North End loan star Tom Cannon has found himself at the heart of another deadline day move for the second year running.

Cannon, who has found himself out of favour at Leicester City, is poised to return to the Championship with almost a quarter of the division chasing his signature. According to TEAMtalk, Stoke City have won the race to sign him, having beaten off competition from six other teams.

Sheffield United, Sunderland, Hull City, West Brom, and Norwich City are all said to have shown an interest with one even making a permanent offer. Cannon didn't want to end his Foxes career so early however and has opted for a loan departure.

The 21-year-old was a target for Ryan Lowe last summer after scoring eight goals in 21 games during a six-month loan spell. Leicester ended up gazumping North End during the final days of the 2023 summer transfer window but he was limited to just 16 appearances.

Middlesbrough had also been linked for Cannon, but a move was considered 'unlikely' on Thursday. Their failed pursuit of Cannon however had no effect on PNE's reported pursuit of Josh Coburn, who has been linked with a move to Deepdale over the last few weeks.

21-year-old striker Coburn is of interest to North End as well as Millwall, and Michael Carrick said there was 'plenty of interest' whilst Paul Heckingbottom didn't rule a move out. The Northern Echo in their report said that should Coburn depart the Riverside Stadium they would have been content with their forward options, but now a spanner has been thrown in to the works.

A late move from Ipswich Town for striker Emmanuel Latte Lath has been suggested however and any movement on that front could potentially affect a deal for Coburn.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the Tractor Boys are eyeing a move for the striker who netted 18-goals in 36 games in all competitions last season. A move for Chelsea's Armando Broja collapsed and now they are looking to the 25-year-old Ivorian as a transfer-backup. It has to be said though that a sizeable offer will be needed to prize Latthe Lath away as