Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom

Transfer deadline day has arrived

Preston North End are looking to conduct further transfer business on deadline day.

The Lilywhites have made four signings this summer, but new manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to make his first addition as PNE boss before 11pm. A handful of players have been linked with Preston in recent days, from AFC Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison, to Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler and Middlesbrough front man Josh Coburn.

It’s understood that Preston, at present, are trying to get one more signing - of a wide player - done and dusted. North End are believed to have a few options for that position. In his press conference on Thursday, Heckingbottom assured he was aiming to sign a player who can ‘change the dynamic’ of North End’s team. The 47-year-old has been asked directly about Bowler and Coburn in recent days, but kept his cards pretty close to his chest in both instances.

Of course, on deadline day, deals can suddenly crop up and get done. The understanding, at the time of writing though, is that the focus is on getting one more player through the door. On the outgoing front, the Will Keane exit talk was put to bed for good after he signed a new contract on Thursday. The PNE boss did say he had spoken to a couple of players about heading out for game time.

Striker Layton Stewart could fall into category, having not been involved in Tuesday night’s cup tie at Harrogate Town. Preston lost Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Liam Millar and Ben Woodburn from last season’s first team squad. They have brought in midfielders Stefan Thordarson and Sam Greenwood, full-back Kaine-Kesler Hayden and winger Jeppe Okkels.