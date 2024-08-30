Preston North End linked man 'having medical' with Championship rivals ahead of move from AFC Bournemouth
Preston North End were linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison recently, but the striker is reportedly set to sign elsewhere.
Reports on Thursday stated that the forward is set to undergo a medical at Watford, who were the club first linked with a season-loan move. However, last week, it was suggested that new PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom was attempting to hijack the move.
Jebbison worked with Heckingbottom at Sheffield United. He left the Blades this summer and signed for the Cherries in a £1.5million deal, putting pen-to-paper on a four-year contract. The 21-year-old has played three games for Bournemouth this season, with his last minutes in midweek.
The striker played 45 minutes against West Ham, in the Carabao Cup. However, Jebbison is behind club-record signing Evanilson and Enes Unal in the pecking order. Manager Andoni Iraola made it clear that the plan was to loan Jebbison out, and Watford look set to secure his signature on deadline day.
Preston have been linked with a couple of strikers since Heckingbottom’s appointment, but the North End boss did not imply he was after one, when asked in Thursday’s press conference. He said: “We are good (numbers wise) and we have got different types of forwards, which is good.
