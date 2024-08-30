Josh Coburn | National World

PNE and Millwall have been linked with Boro striker Josh Coburn

Millwall are reportedly leading the race to sign Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn, who has been linked with Preston North End in recent days.

The Lions have been chasing the 21-year-old’s signature for several weeks, but PNE were said to have joined the race earlier this week. Reports indicated that valuation was an issue for Millwall, but now a loan deal looks on the cards. According to the Northern Echo, Middlesbrough and Millwall held talks over a temporary switch to The Den, on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serbian striker, Mihailo Ivanovic, is reportedly set to become the Lions’ club-record signing - but boss Neil Harris wants two strikers through the door, following injury to Tom Bradshaw. As for PNE, they are believed to be targeting a winger on transfer deadline day. North End manager Paul Heckingbottom did say Coburn would suit Preston, but refused to comment on whether a deal was being eyed.

He said: "I know him as a player. Would he fit us? Yeah. Is it something we can get done and are we in for him? I wouldn't tell you, because yeah, there are lots of players. Some of their situations suit us down to the ground and we might have a chance of getting them. But then, are they the right players for us?

“Some players who we really, really want, it may be a pipedream. We may not get anywhere near it, but we've got to try. So yeah, there are lots who we are speaking to and about. It's pointless going through them all, because the moment I say yes to one, there's no need."

When asked about Coburn on Thursday, Boro boss Carrick said: "There's plenty of interest in Josh and plenty of teams would love to have him but from my point of view nothing has changed as yet. What I will say, it's not just Josh, it's alright me sitting here now, but there's still more than a day to go - and a lot can change. Some things can come out from nowhere, but I'm calm with the way it's going and our decisions are being made for the right reasons and we'll hopefully come out better for it."