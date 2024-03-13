Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Preston North End defender Todd Kane has made a return to English football after four months away following a stint abroad.

Kane has signed with League Two promotion hopefuls Stockport County on a deal until the end of the season. He had been out in Gibraltar with Manchester 62, but left the club on New Year's Day amid some difficulties. The 30-year-old made six league appearances for Manchester 62 before departing earlier, and was reportedly subject of interest from Middlesbrough, Millwall, Peterborough United and Lincoln City in the winter window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Todd joins us for this important final run of games to support the first-team group with his experience and quality," said Stockport's director of football Simon Wilson.

"After losing Macca, Kyle, Akil and even more recently Will Collar, Todd helps strengthen our right back/wing back position. He has shown a real desire to be at the club and help us, and I’m sure he can."

Kane could make his debut for his new club against Salford City on Thursday. Salford and Stockport go head to head on Sky Sports Football. Stockport are the fifth permanent club of Kane's career but the 14th team that he has joined.

The former Chelsea younger had a short spell at North End, joining on a two-month loan deal in 2012. He made five appearances in total for the Lilywhites, but was later snapped up by their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad