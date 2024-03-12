Steve Eyre

It felt like a bit of an arm wrestle for Preston North End, last weekend. Stoke City came to Deepdale and their manager spoke afterwards, suggesting he had to change formation, personnel and be fully aware of everything Preston would throw at his team - for them to be even close in the game. So, that shows the respect that has built up over the last few months, with North End's form. Once the away manager exposes how his team won the game though, other teams may well now come to Deepdale and set up similarly. Every manager will have their own idea how to win, but will no doubt look at that footage, listen to those comments and copy it.

But, what that also does is give the Preston team and manager an opportunity, to recognise that they met their match at the weekend and find different things themselves - to improve their own identity. I think they will do that. They haven't been found out, in any shape or form. And I don't think that one, narrow result - albeit they didn't achieve a great deal in the game - should dampen any spirit or optimism going into the next game at Plymouth Argyle. They are certainly struggling at the moment - under a new manager - and are not as good a team as North End. I'm quite optimistic they can go well down there and put Saturday behind them, quite quickly.

I still don't make Preston strong favourites in any fixture, but they continue to surprise and they continue to develop. They were in form, at home and higher in the league table than Stoke City, so you would've thought they had given themselves a real platform to win the game. But, the Championship is so tough and unforgiving. I do believe North End are a better team, but for the teams who beat Preston - a lot of them should do, with bigger squads, budgets and previous time in the Premier League. Those clubs having to come to Preston and change formation, I do think it is - not a badge of honour, but a tick against the development of the club.

As for the play-off race, I've only ever considered North End to have an outside chance. I am not going to waiver from my original opinion, but it's that optimism I've already touched on - that they continue to develop and surprise. One thing that should be mentioned, I think, is that there must be a lot of good work going on, Monday to Friday. There are a lot of clubs complaining about big injury lists, tiredness; I don't see any of that at North End. You, largely, see a full roster of health - not quite, but almost. And I do believe that they run from start to finish in their games, so there is a lot of good work going on.

There is also the opportunity for academy players now, coming through the system. The manager has proven he will give opportunities to players, if he thinks they are good enough. There has been the progress of Kian Best, there is hope for Noah Mawene and Josh Seary has made his debut. North End, now, should be an attractive place for young players to sign and get an opportunity.

By the end of the season, the team will have picked points up they weren't expected to; I think that has been the blueprint of what they're about. One thing that is going to happen, with the more points they get and higher they get, is more respect will come from the opposition. We've seen that in the last two weeks, with Hull City and Stoke City. The fixtures will get harder, I do believe, because teams won't want to get beat by North End - as opposed to trying to beat them. And that makes it a different contest. I can guarantee that there will be honesty and integrity in their efforts, because I've seen that pretty much every time I've watched them.

After the Blackburn Rovers draw at Deepdale, I mentioned post-match that the supporters were 'at peace'. I feel that the manager - who was right in the electric chair with it all, if you like - has developed well this season. And I think that he has developed himself, whether that be via mentoring - or more likely, he has developed himself. But, I think he has recognised that, possibly, there have been one or two errors through the media, and social media, that antagonised the fan base. I think he's been smart enough to realise, rectify and work out two huge things in the last six months or so: the correct things, which enhance the support of the fan base and also the incorrect things, which possibly turn the fan base against you.

At the same time, he's got an improving football team and has found the right formation and personnel. I think a special mention for the recruitment too, because every player who has come in is getting better every fixture - possibly with the exception of Milutin Osmajic. But, the best is clearly yet to come with him. There are a load of things moving forward for Preston - and I actually think the biggest development of the season has been the manager himself. I don't think he had a choice, because he said some unnecessary things through the media. There is no doubt about it - he will be reading, hearing and reflecting.