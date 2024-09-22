Third Championship manager sacked as Preston North End rivals make decision
The Bluebirds have parted company with the 49-year-old six games into their 2024-25 Championship campaign, with the Welsh outfit sitting bottom of the table.
Pressure had been growing on Bulut following a poor start to the season. However, Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Leeds United - Cardiff’s fifth in the league - proved the final straw.
With just one point from a possible 18, it’s the Bluebirds’ worst start to a campaign in 49 years.
Cardiff are currently four points from safety, with both Pompey and Sheffield Wednesday keeping them company in the relegation zone. PNE are a point and one place above the bottom three (21st) after their goalless draw with Blackburn on Sunday.
The Lilywhites don’t face the Welsh outfit until Wednesday, December 1,1 in Cardiff.
As well as Bulut, the Bluebirds have also dismissed first-team coach Nikolaos Karydas. Omer Riza has been placed in temporary charge, with Cardiff’s next game at Hull on Saturday.
Bulut, who signed a new two-year deal in June, is the third Championship boss to lose his job this season. The Lilywhites parted company with Ryan Lowe in August, while Stoke City sacked Steven Schumacher last week.
