Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has been linked with a possible move to Southampton on the eve of his side’s Lancashire derby against Preston North End today.

And as the Lilywhites centre their focus on the eagerly-anticipated game, it’s fair to say their upcoming Deepdale opponents will have been distracted by news that a Premier League club has short-listed their boss for a potential move away from Ewood Park.

The unwelcome development is courtesy of Football Insider, who claim the St Mary’s outfit are already identifying potential replacements for Russell Martin amid a less than impressive start to their latest Premier League campaign.

Eustace, who has been in charge of Rovers since February, is reportedly high on their radar, with the Saints hierarchy impressed with what he’s achieved at Ewood Park after replacing Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Unbeaten Blackburn have picked up 11 points from a possible 15 this term and head to North End today fifth in the table.

The visitors will no doubt be keen to stretch that impressive run at home of their Lancs rivals. However, news that their manager could be poached away is hardly the best way to focus on such an important game.

Not that PNE will be complaining, with the Lilywhites looking to pick up just their second league win under Paul Heckingbottom following the departure of Ryan Lowe in August.

A crowd in excess of 20,000 will be inside Deepdale for the game that kicks off at midday. PNE took four points over Rover last season. They’ll be keen to acquire a similar total against their rivals this term - and no doubt put a dent in the reputation Eustace is gaining for himself since his Birmingham sacking.