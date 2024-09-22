Referee Matthew Donahue shows Preston North End's Sam Greenwood the red card | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7

Saved from Hedges in the first half and had little else to do, but claimed his crosses well and some tidy distribution over the course of the game.

Brad Potts - 7

Plenty of intent, up and down the right, even if the final action didn’t always come off. Saw powerful shots saved late in both halves.

Jordan Storey - 8

A strong showing back there up against some dangerous forwards. Was alive to danger throughout.

Liam Lindsay - 8

Very solid from the number six upon his return to the team. Defended his box all match and showed courage to play on the ball.

Andrew Hughes - 7

Got caught in possession early on, but settled pretty well after that and didn’t do much wrong.

Ben Whiteman - 6.5

Had to dig deep and battle hard in midfield. Zipped some passes forward, managed the game well after getting booked and saw a dipping strike saved late in the day.

Ali McCann - 8

His tenacity and intensity in the middle of the park was huge when PNE went down to ten. Put in some crunching tackles late on and was a deserved Man of the Match. Didn’t stop all game.

Josh Bowler - 6

Started brightly and looked to be positive whenever he got the ball, but operaing off the left didn’t look quite as natural for him.

Mads Frokjaer - 6

Was deployed down the right but still drifted inside and looked to get on the ball. Led a dangerous counter attack before half time and teed up Potts.

Sam Greenwood - 3

Straight red card just before the break. Won the ball but his left left wrapped around and that is what saw him sent off. Clearly wanted to get stuck in on derby day but it was a needless challenge.

Emil Riis - 4

Not his best day at the office. Rovers dealt with him well and the ball rarely stuck, while his passing was pretty sloppy. Improved in the second half before being taken off on the hour.

Milutin Osmajic - 5

Battled away in the Blackburn half and helped sustain some territory. However, replays showed he bit Owen Beck so a respective ban will probably be on the way.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 6

Duane Holmes 7 - Saw a goal bound volley blocked and set up Potts late on for a chance. Did well in and out of possession.