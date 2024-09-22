PNE vs Blackburn Rovers | Getty Images

Tackling rules were a big talking point for Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom in the build-up to Sunday’s clash against Blackburn Rovers. The 47-year-old, who was getting ready for his first taste of a Lancashire derby at Deepdale, felt strongly that rival encounters were not the same as they once were. And so, after Sam Greenwood went full throttle into his 42nd minute challenge on Lewis Baker, the colour of card brandished by Matt Donohue will have likely come as little surprise.

Sunday noon is far from ideal scheduling for these high-stakes affairs, when the bragging rights are on the line and supporters are desperate to claim them. With more than 20 thousand packed into PNE’s home, though, noise swirled around Deepdale as kick-off approached and the two teams emerged from the tunnel. North End and Rovers have gone toe-to-toe for nine of the last 10 seasons and the meetings have not failed to deliver drama - both good and bad.

Here, two teams with the feel good factor back prepared to lock horns. Rovers pulled up in Preston unbeaten so far and optimistic for the future under John Eustace - after survival last season and a busy summer transfer window. North End, meanwhile, dumped Fulham out of the Carabao Cup in midweek; the vibes and signs under Heckingbottom have been mostly positive up to now. As often is the case on derby day, though, the first half was tight and tense.

There had been a fluid feel to Preston during the Heckingbottom-era so far and that was on show again on Sunday, with the hosts flipping between a 4-4-2 and 3-4-3 - as Josh Bowler made his first start in the league for PNE and Liam Lindsay started upon his return from suspension. North End limited Rovers to precious little and enjoyed more of the ball, but struggled to make the ball stick in attack and looked a touch disjointed. Granted, Blackburn defended aggressively and gave Preston no time in possession.

If the first 40 minutes lacked action, the final five were full of it. Freddie Woodman’s first meaningful save of the match was to parry Ryan Hedges’ fierce drive away, but the ball dropped straight on to the boot of Tyrhys Dolan - who smashed his first time effort against the post. Then came a moment you never want to happen in a derby, as Greenwood - who had already got stuck in on a couple of occasions - hacked down Baker on half-way and received his marching orders.

In real time, the red came as a surprise given the time taken for the referee to make his decision - and the fact he had seemingly opted to diffuse the situation. However, after a word with his assistant, the red card was brought out; replays showed that the Lilywhites were not hard done by. Suddenly, then, a mountain to climb for Preston to win the game - but they came close to doing so twice, before the break. Brad Potts saw his fizzed shot, at the end of a lethal counter attack, tipped over. From the resulting corner, Aynsley Pears was at full stretch to keep out Andrew Hughes’ well directed header.

Rovers will have sensed the chance to seize the day in the second half, kicking towards their travelling fans and with the man advantage. But, Preston stood firm at the back and, once again, protected their shot-stopper admirably. Anything that entered their box was dealt with by Jordan Storey, Lindsay or Andrew Hughes. And in the closing stages, the home side found a second wind - inspired by Ali McCann, who was immense on the day, in midfield.

When Rovers loan man Owen Beck was sent off for wiping out Duane Holmes late in the day, North End evidently sensed the chance to nick the game - with it 10v10. Ben Whiteman and Potts both worked Pears with dangerous efforts at goal, as tackles continued to fly in and the decibels raised. In the end, though, a probable fair point apiece. No goals, but certainly not dull - as it rarely is when PNE and Rovers face off. Until February...

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman (c), McCann, Bowler (Kesler-Hayden 62’), Frokjaer (Holmes 62’), Greenwood, Riis (Osmajic 62’) PNE unused subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Ledson, Thordarson, Okkels, Keane. Attendance: 20,945