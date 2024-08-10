Former PNE favourite Liam Millar | Getty Images

Liam Millar said signing for a club that matched his ambitions was key to his decision to join Hull City on a permanent deal.

The Canada international, who spent last season on loan at Preston North End, was unveiled as a Tigers player on Friday. The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the MKM Stadium outfit after they agreed a £1.5m fee with Swiss club Basel for the winger.

Millar is expected to go straight into boss Tim Walter’s squad as Hull kick-off their latest Championship campaign at home to Bristol City today. He represents their sixth signing of the transfer window as Hull hope to build on last season’s seventh-placed finish and put up a more consistent promotion bid this time around.

That ambition sits well with former Liverpool youngster Millar, who has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League. Speaking after his Hull unveiling, he said that - plus operating in his favoured left-wing position - was a key factor as he chose the latest move in his career.

Millar told Hull’s website: “I am very happy to be here. It’s been quite a long process to get the deal done. I enjoyed my time at Basel but I was ready to come back to England and continue to show people what I have.

“I have ambitions in what I want to do in my career and I’ve been very vocal about wanting to play in the Premier League.

“The most important thing was finding somewhere with the same ambitions. Speaking with the gaffer and people who run the club, there’s real ambition here.

“A lot of our ambitions line up and the style Tim plays is important for what I want.

“He likes a lot of movement, very fluid but he sees me more in my natural position as a left winger, causing trouble by going one-on-one against people and expressing myself.”

Millar enjoyed a successful loan spell at Deepdale last season as he recorded five goals and five assists in 36 Championship outings for Preston. That was despite mainly operating at wing-back in Ryan Lowe’s preferred 3-5-2 formation.

Millar’s presence helped the Lilywhites secure a 10th-placed finish last term but talk of a potential PNE return quickly went quiet over the summer.

Preston kicked off their latest Championship campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United on Friday night. Both Robbie Brady and Dan Potts started at wing-back for the Lilywhites, with summer signings to date - Sam Greenwood and Stefan Thordason - starting in midfield for Lowe’s team. Loan arrival from Aston Villa, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, was introduced in the second half as a substitute for Greenwood.

PNE won’t face Hull and Millar until Boxing Day, when the Tigers travel to Deepdale.