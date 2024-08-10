Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE have been linked with Utrecht winger Jeppe Okkels

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says the club are close to wrapping up their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites signed midfield pair Sam Greenwood and Stefan Thordarson in early July, from Leeds United and Silkeborg respectively. It took a while for PNE to add to that business, but the loan capture of Kaine Kesler-Hayden in midweek took the tally of new recruits to three. Now, Preston are reportedly set to bring in FC Utrecht wide man Jeppe Okkels. Lowe hopes he’ll have another fresh face in the building very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, we’ve got one lined up,” said Lowe. “I will speak with Peter (Ridsdale) after the game and see if it is all sorted. I am sure he will have worked his magic and got it over the line, but we never say ‘yeah’ until they are here. We’ve been looking and speaking to several players - the Zooms have been going on, until late at night yesterday and the day before. I will speak with Peter, but we are in the market as you know.”

Lowe added Kesler-Hayden to his squad on Wednesday. PNE’s boss had spoken of the need to add players with dribbling ability, with Liam Millar gone from last season’s squad. North End’s new number 29 improves that aspect of Preston’s team, but the search isn’t finished there. Lowe feels it is important to have that down both flanks.

The North End boss added: “That’s what we want. He can play both sides and we have got Pottsy and Robbie, who can do both parts. Pottsy is more of a powerhouse and Robbie is delivery and a technician. Kaine will give us something a bit different and hopefully, once we get another one in the building, that will be a little bit different as well. It just gives us options then, on both sides.”