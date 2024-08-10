Stefan Thordarson in action | Getty Images

PNE started the season with a 0-2 defeat to Sheffield United

All too familiar

Sheffield United were always going to provide Preston North End with a tough opening night test - the Lilywhites went into the match as underdogs. But, this was an evening where you really felt the performance of Ryan Lowe’s side mattered as much as anything. PNE have a passionate fan base who desperately want to win, but will recognise and take a positive display away from Deepdale - if not a result. Last season finished in woeful fashion: one win in the last eight games and no goals scored in seven of those.

And unfortunately, a finish to a campaign of that ilk is not forgotten anytime soon - especially when a run of 15 points from a possible 54 has been endured prior to it. You felt, therefore, it was vital for the North End faithful to see something, preferably new but really just positive, in the performance. This was, though, another 90 minutes which seemed to just suck the life out of the place. This can’t keep happening. You want to start a new season with optimism and a clean slate, but the same unwanted signs can’t and won’t be ignored.

PNE had some encouragement in the opening exchanges of both halves, but the bar is low if that’s classed as exciting. Granted, the two goals scored by the Blades were hugely avoidable - one a wicked deflection, the other a ruthless touch of class to punish an error. Chris Wilder’s side had more than enough openings to score more goals, though. Sheffield United were sharp in attack and very comfortable in defence - North End just didn’t have the answers when invited to try and break the Blades down. They appeared lost. There were some moments over the piece, but Preston’s players looked down after going behind and resigned to the result after the second.

Boos in match one

For the first game of a season, that atmosphere and reaction is extremely worrying and alarming. But, you cannot say it is unsurprising, because it was seen several times last year. Plenty appear past the point of patience wearing thin; it’s clear there is no goodwill left among large sections of the supporter base. That is a majorly challenging position to be in, as the boss.

It also generates a miserable mood around the club and makes for a toxic experience inside the stadium. Lowe labels himself a fighter - he will keep going and trying, that you can guarantee. It being the start of a new season seems irrelevant in the context of this particular PNE journey - one which needs to start heading into the right direction, perhaps even quicker than thought.

North End’s new men

There were few positives on the night for PNE, but one of them was undoubtedly Stefan Thordarson - whose quality and talent was clear to see whenever he got on the ball. The Iceland international is a lovely mover with the ball - the drop of a shoulder and drive into space comes naturally, while his touch is sharp and passing crisp. He’s very aware and calculated with his decision making. Preston look to have got themselves a good one and they absolutely must get the best out of him now. He could be a vital player.

A start was handed to Sam Greenwood, while Kaine Kesler-Hayden came off the bench in the second half. The on-loan Leeds United man kept going but had a testing night, where he struggled to get properly into the game and affect proceedings. He did show nice movement early in the second half and shoot into the side-netting. The early signs are that Greenwood is an excellent athlete, with tidy technical ability and dangerous set-piece delivery. On Friday, North End didn’t have enough territory in the final third, to allow him to get on the ball and probe.

Kesler-Hayden came off the bench and showed infectious energy and hunger, as well as some sloppy and almost costly moments. His speed and directness should certainly add something, though. It’s early days with both players; plenty of time is ahead for them to have an impact on Preston’s season.

On the new men, Lowe said: “Stefan was excellent. He came off late on, with cramp. We need to be careful with him and make sure he is right. He’s been a breath of fresh air - a lovely kid, who wants to work hard and improve. Sam is the same. We didn’t quite get him on the ball, in the first half, as much as we would’ve liked. He ran with it a couple of times, with some good recoveries from them.

“Second half, he was getting on the other side of things and had a great chance to work the ‘keeper or score. Obviously, when it goes two-nil we wanted to get another striker on the pitch. I thought they did reasonably well. You can see (Kesler-Hayden’s) hunger. We know what he is going to give us - he’s fast and pacey. I thought he was good when he came on to the pitch. As I’ve said, it’s not just about the starters - it’s starters and finishers now.”

Man of the Match Jack

Jack Whatmough got the nod on Friday night, ahead of Jordan Storey at right centre-back. The defender had to bide his time last season - his first at Deepdale - and didn’t get as many minutes as he would’ve wanted. But, Lowe picked him from the start on the opening night and the new number five won Man of the Match. He defended properly and was alert to most of the danger that came his way.

Lowe said: “Jordan and Jack have been excellent in pre-season and it was a tough decision, along with Ledson and Duano and Mads and Milly - all the lads, I must say. I have seen some good stuff from Jack... passing through the lines with the ball. Jordan, you know what you are getting from him. He is a solid citizen and defensively very good.

“He is good on the ball, also. I just felt, if we were going to have a bit more of the ball, we could play a bit more. It’s what we’ve got a squad for and I think it’s Jack’s first pre-season. He has come through every single one of them and he was well worthy of a start. But listen, Jordan has been champing at the bit as well and does everything right. I’m sure they’ll share the load over the course of the season.”