PNE have released a statement following the postponement of the Southampton game

Preston North End have revealed the current state of play following the late postponement of Wednesday’s Championship game at Southampton.

The game was called off less than four hours before kick-off - and with approximately 700 Lilywhites en route to the south coast - because of a fire that broke out close to Saints’ St Mary’s Stadium.

It meant an instant U-turn for many who were excited to make the 560-mlie round trip for the first time in nearly 13 years. And with sections of supporters taking a day off work and spending their hard-earned cash to accompany Ryan Lowe’s side for their latest game, questions began to be asked about refunds and compensation.

In response, the club have today addressed those concerns - while also providing an update on a potential new date for the game. At present, talks on that matter continue without conclusion. However, PNE have been clearer on what it can do to reimburse fans left out of pocket by the experience. That includes details on how to claim a refund on the match-day ticket, plus a £15 contribution to any travel costs incurred.

A statement from the club read: ‘Following the postponement of Preston North End’s match against Southampton, scheduled to be played at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday 6th March, the club would like to further update supporters on the following:

'The date for the rearranged fixture will be announced as soon as possible. The club are working with Southampton and the EFL to try to agree a date, and this will be announced once agreed.

'For supporters who bought match tickets for Wednesday’s fixture and wish to claim a refund, they can do so by either visiting the ticket office at Deepdale or calling 0344 856 1966. Please note, the refund applies to match tickets only. If fans wish to retain their match ticket(s), they will be valid for the rearranged fixture. However, tickets for the original coach travel will not be valid and supporters wishing to use club coaches for the rearranged date will be required to buy new travel tickets once available.

'In recognising both the cost and inconvenience for those of you who travelled on Wednesday, the club would like to offer a £15 per person contribution to your travel costs incurred. This will automatically be credited to your PNE Wallet or alternatively you can claim this back in cash by contacting the ticket office.

'Finally, to all of you who travelled yesterday, your support is greatly appreciated by all at the club, and hopefully as many of you as possible can join us at St Mary’s when the game goes ahead.'