Preston North End supporters had few complaints, but were still devastated to see Wednesday night's away clash at Southampton postponed.

The Lilywhites had their first match at St Mary's for almost 13 years and around 700 away fans had made the trip to the south coast. But, just after 16:00 - with kick-off at 19:45 - the game was called off following a major fire outside the ground. Health and safety concerns saw the game postponed, with thick black smoke billowing around - from a nearby warehouse. Here's what the PNE faithful had to say after the news:

@sam_pne said: 'Hope everyone that travelled has a safe and speedy journey home. 'Hopefully this unfortunate outcome will be a benefit in the long term as I’m sure some of the lads will still be knackered from Saturday. And @pne990gm posted: 'Let’s hope no one was injured (or worse) in the fire! Looking at the footballing positives of this situation, this gives the players more recovery time and they should be fit and raring to go against Stoke!'.

@Janinepne said: Not surprised given the state of the fore. A night in Southampton it is then!! Gutted. Meanwhile, @craig_astley wrote: 'Put all fans who travelled up in hotels for the night and play the game tomorrow... Job done'. @GarethPNE_ commented: Shame for those who have travelled. Could this be a good thing for us to keep up our momentum against sides that aren’t as difficult?'

@LenM4 posted: 'Brutal luck for those who had travelled down to Southampton. You'd like to think the clubs will help them for the re-scheduled fixture in some way'. @DrumsZippy said: 'Feel for the fans who travelled. But one of those things. Not much more that could’ve been done in this situation'. And @PxisleyT took a light hearted outlook, saying: 'So scared to play the Preston they set their own gaff on fire'.

Finally, @PNEPolice commented: Sorry for all the #pnefc fans making the trip tonight, this was a fast moving incident. Ultimately, the safety of all those attending is paramount. Safe journey home to those who’re on their way, have a good night those staying down, find a boozer and watch the Champions League.

