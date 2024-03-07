Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End's postponed fixture against Southampton means a busy end to the 2023/24 campaign.

The Lilywhites were due to play the Saints at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday night but a fire on an industrial estate adjacent to the ground meant the match had to be postponed. Local emergency services were at the venue from 1.00 pm onwards to deal with the fire, and the 700 or so PNE fans had to head back to Lancashire.

Some supporters stopped in at AFC Totton, after the Southern League Premier outfit offered them free entry to the ground in a terrific gesture. Preston did address that there may be compensation for some supporters, and the finer details are to be confirmed.

North End and Southampton now must find a date in the calendar from between now and the final day of the season on Saturday, May 4. The international break is upcoming,

The earliest date would be Tuesday, March 12 or Wednesday, March 3 but the EFL and the clubs would have less than a week to re-arrange the fixture. It is highly unlikely that would happen given the logistics of organising transport and hotels, as well as other things such as stewarding.

Another suggestion is April 16 or April 17, and so that would be just after the Easter schedule and a midweek round of fixtures. The most likeliest outcome is Tuesday, April 23 or Wednesday, April 24 which is a free midweek in the calendar.

Tuesday, April 30 or Wednesday, May 1 are the final two dates but should the two teams be playing for something, then they'd ideally want it played earlier. This is the week of the final day of the Championship season with the campaign concluding on the Saturday.

Tuesday 12 or Wednesday 13 March

Tuesday 16 or Wednesday 17 April

Tuesday 23 or Wednesday 24 April