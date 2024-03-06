Fire next to St Mary's Stadium

Preston North End's away clash at Southampton has officially been postponed following a major fire next to St Mary's Stadium.

The blaze - from a warehouse on an industrial estate near Marine Parade - resulted in thick black smoke billowing around the ground. The initial call came in at around 13:05, with eight fire engines arriving, two aerial ladder platforms and "other specialist vehicles" at the scene.

PNE's club statement, just after 4pm, read: 'Preston North End’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Southampton has been postponed as a result of health and safety concerns following a fire nearby St Mary’s Stadium. The EFL will be in discussions with both clubs to determine a suitable date to reschedule the fixture and details for this will be announced in due course.

'The club would like to thank supporters who have made the long journey to support the team and wish everyone a safe journey home. An announcement will be made on Thursday regarding any potential compensation arrangements for travelling fans.'

PNE headed into the game sitting ninth in the Championship table - looking to close the gap to sixth placed Hull City down to one point. Southampton, meanwhile, were aiming to keep the pace with fellow automatic promotion chasers Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds.