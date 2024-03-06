Major fire next to Southampton's stadium hours before Preston North End clash

A major fire has happened near Southampton's ground. (Image: Getty Images)

A major fire has taken place near Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston North End.

It was reported that a large smoke plume could be seen coming from the industrial units which are located near the ground. A cordon has been put in place by emergency services and as a result, local bus services have been affected, and some roads have been closed.

Walls of a building nearby the stadium have fallen apart and the police cordon is continuing to move further away from the stadium. Those in the area have been advised to keep windows and doors shut due to the amount of smoke from the fire which broke out just after 13:00 GMT.

The fire is on the Central Industrial Estate on the Marine Parade, and the estate backs on to the south car park at the rear of the Chapel Stand at the stadium.

The fire service issued a statement which said: “Crews are currently attending a fire in Marine Parade Southampton. The initial call came in at 1.05pm.

"The fire is affecting industrial units near St Mary’s football stadium.

"There are currently eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and other specialist vehicles in attendance.

"People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke.

"Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles."

In the BBC's coverage of the fire, a loud speaker has been heard telling people to evacuate St Mary's Stadium. Crowds of staff from the stadium made their way outside according to their reporter Curtis Lancaster. The smoke from the large fire of the St Mary's area can be seen across the city, and a photo taken approximately three miles from the warehouse fire, clearly shows the smoke.