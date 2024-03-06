Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End will not face former midfielder Ben Pearson at the weekend after he was red carded for Stoke City against Leeds United.

The 29-year-old played 165 times for the Lilywhites, having called Deepdale his home for five-years but thankfully he won't be playing against his former employers on Saturday. He was twice shown a yellow card having been introduced early as a substitute. It is the third suspension that he served this season, having picked up more than 10 yellow cards.

Commenting on the ban, Schumacher said: "Frustrating. I don't think he needs to get involved in the first one. The second one, I don't think there's a lot in it but in places like this, the refs can't wait to make decisions against you and it was obvious what he was going to do.

"So it's frustrating because we're going to miss Ben again, who I thought when he came on the pitch had a good influence on it. I thought he was playing really well and I was thinking he was going to come into my selection for Saturday. He was excellent but now he won't be available."

Pearson's absence comes at a pivotal time for the Potters who are in the relegation zone following their latest defeat. Stoke are level on points with 23rd-placed Sheffield ednesday, as well as QPR and Huddersfield who are also on 38 with only goal difference separating them.