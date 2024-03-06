Preston North End make the lengthy trip down to the South Coast to face Southampton at St Mary's in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Lilywhites arrive in Hampshire on the back of a seven game unbeaten run, following their goalless draw with Hull City at the weekend. PNE couldn't narrow the gap on the play-offs, but they didn't lose any major ground either.

Southampton, meanwhile, got themselves back among the winning trail after back-to-back defeats against Hull City and Millwall. The Saints won 4-3 against Birmingham City, courtesy of Joe Aribo's strike in stoppage time.

Southampton are fourth and are still in contention for an automatic promotion spot, despite the good form of Ipswich Town and Leeds United. The two sides met at Deepdale back in October and it was Southampton who were perhaps the most fortunate.

Preston led through Milutin Osmajic and Brad Potts who scored in a three-minute salvo, after Kyle Walker-Peters' well placed opener. But, a Potts own goal in the sixth minute of additional time denied PNE the victory.

Neither side's injury list is too long, but there are players who will miss out. Southampton have invested heavily in their squad, but they're to be without one of their most expensive acquisitions, - who has been reduced to just two substitute outings this term. Here is the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off on Wednesday night.

1 . Brad Potts - out Brad Potts is expected to return from injury after the international break. He has missed the last four games after sustaining an injury in the 2-0 win against Cardiff City on February 10. It's a hamstring issue that Potts is dealing with at the moment. Photo Sales

2 . Brad Potts - out (continued) Ryan Lowe said on March 2: "Pottsy is not too far away and telling me he's fit, but the medical team are holding him back a little bit." Photo Sales

3 . Ched Evans - out The 35-year-old has had a 'clearout' of the knee and as a result has been out for the past nine games. Photo Sales