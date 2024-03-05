Sidemen, featuring professional boxer KSI and internet personalities Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S have featured on Netflix, racked up subscribers on YouTube, released books, clothing, restaurants, an alcohol brand and a membership club.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

One box was billed as containing a photo of KSI’s brother Deji, but instead contained tickets for a box at a PNE game.

TBJZL, the recipient of those tickets, suggested that he is more than happy to make the trip to North End alongside some of his fellow Sidemen, so there could be some famous faces in the crowd very soon.