Preston North End feature in Sidemen video which reaches 4.8 million views
Preston North End have featured in a British YouTube group's video which has already reached 4.8 million views.
Sidemen, featuring professional boxer KSI and internet personalities Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S have featured on Netflix, racked up subscribers on YouTube, released books, clothing, restaurants, an alcohol brand and a membership club.
Their latest video - Sidemen Giant Box of Lies features all members either telling the truth or a lie about what is in a designated box, with other members having the chance to steal it if they believe them about the quality of its contents.
One box was billed as containing a photo of KSI’s brother Deji, but instead contained tickets for a box at a PNE game.
TBJZL, the recipient of those tickets, suggested that he is more than happy to make the trip to North End alongside some of his fellow Sidemen, so there could be some famous faces in the crowd very soon.