PNE drew 1-1 with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff explained why he thought Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman avoided a red card against Leeds United.

The Lilywhites drew 1-1 with Daniel Farke’s side on Saturday afternoon, in the early kick-off at Deepdale. PNE led one-nil, until the 93rd minute of the match when Jack Whatmough unfortunately put the ball into his own net.

It was a fiercely contested affair between the two sides and an ‘honest’ clash in the eyes of PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom. But, tempers did flare on the touchline during the first half, after a confrontation between Leeds manager Daniel Farke and Preston coach Peter Murphy.

That was after PNE’s skipper had gone strong into a challenge on Jayden Bogle, five minutes after being booked. Whiteman was not shown a second yellow card for the foul, on the edge of the box. Former Watford and Reading winger, McAnuff, did think the number four was lucky on the day.

“He gets the ball first,” said McAnuff at half-time. “I don’t think there’s any denying that. But, that follow through... I definitely didn’t think it was, at the time… It looked a little bit worse, possibly a red.

“But, that is a yellow card. I think what’s saved him, in the end, is maybe that contact wasn’t too strong. But, having been on a booking already, to go flying in like that, he’s taken a huge, huge risk.”