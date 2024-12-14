Leeds United nicked a point in the 93rd minute at Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke felt Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman should’ve seen red in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

The two teams shared the spoils in the Championship clash at Deepdale, with a Jack Whatmough own goal earning a draw for Leeds in the 93rd minute. Mid way through the first half, Brad Potts had finished off a fantastic PNE move and fired the hosts ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the half-time whistle, though, a strong challenge from Whiteman - who had been booked five minutes prior - gave the referee a decision to make. However, the number four stayed on the pitch, after his tackle on Jayden Bogle. North End’s boss replaced the number four at half-time.

On that incident, Farke said post-match: "I don't want to judge the referee today, I rate him as a referee and have a good relationship with him. I won't judge, publicly. I was annoyed with the yellow against myself. There was a situation... Whiteman was on a yellow and there was a nasty tackle with a straight leg. It was at least a yellow, a nasty foul. I'm not claiming for red cards after the game, but he was substituted by Paul at half-time - experienced manager, and knows what he needs to do.

"But, it's allowed for me to talk to the fourth official about why it's not at least a yellow? We would have played against 10 and it would have been a decisive moment. I never have a problem if we have an argument with Paul or the fourth official, but what has never happened is that when I want to talk to a fourth official - that a member of the opponents' coaching staff wants to get me away. I thought this was respect-less.

Read More What Paul Heckingbottom said on Leeds United sucker-punch for Preston North End and big Ben Whiteman decision

“I would have had an argument with Paul, but it's not possible that a member I don't know... I didn't know his name, maybe he was the coach driver, but he tells me that I should sit. As manager of Leeds United, 200 games, I have achieved a bit. For me, we have the rule that just one person is allowed to stand and to talk to the manager. If Paul would have come over, no problem at all, but three or four are there and one tells me that I should go away and what should my behaviour be?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the game, he said: “It was always clear it would be a difficult game once behind. We should have scored the equaliser even earlier. We won all statistics and normally, should win it, but if you don't score you have to keep your nerve and keep pushing. We tried so much with substitutions and changing the base formation two times and it paid off with a well deserved equaliser.”