'Strong', 'Positive' - Preston North End player ratings vs Leeds United with two 8.5s and two 8s in cruel draw
Preston North End were dealt a 93rd minute hammer-blow as it finished 1-1 against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman: Not much he could do about the own goal. Made a handful of saves in the second half. 7
Brad Potts: Put in a hell of a shift and finished off the great move for PNE’s goal. Was constantly up and down the right. 8.5
Jordan Storey: Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. His defending all game was strong and he made plenty of clearances, interceptions and tackles. 8.5
Liam Lindsay: Some really assured, composed and committed play back there. The odd shaky moment but tended to recover. Made a vital block on a couple of occasions. 8
Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Sharp defending from him in the box and out wide, one-v-one. Couldn’t stop James’ cross for the goal but he had a great battle with him on the day. 7
Ben Whiteman: Made way at half-time after escaping a red card. It was a substitution that had to be made. In possession he did OK. 5.5
Ali McCann: Left it all out there once again and was tidy enough on the ball. Got about the pitch in trademark tenacious fashion. 7
Mads Frokjaer: Another positive performance from him. At times, looked the best player on the pitch again. Started a lot of PNE’s play and was often one step ahead. 8
Robbie Brady: Full of aggression and intent. Went man-to-man with Bogle and did a decent job, while looking to push forward at the right moments. 6.5
Will Keane: One or two loose moments, but also some tidy play with his back to goal - linking things up for the team. Stuck to his role well. 6.5
Milutin Osmajic: A magnificent assist from him; excellent centre-forward play. He was always on the move, even if he did drift in and out. 7.5
Substitutes
Stefan Thordarson: Came on at half time and did well. His passing was crisp, movement fluid and defensive work committed. 7
Duane Holmes: Slotted in on the left and was busy off the ball. Couldn’t really impact the game too much, offensively. 6
Emil Riis: Sent a tame header at the goalkeeper straight after coming on. His confidence seemed to take a bit of a knock after that and some of his play was sloppy. 5.5
Ryan Ledson: Some dogged defensive work in the closing stages. Came very close to helping North End getting over the line. 6.5
Jack Whatmough: A cruel blow for him in injury time as the ball hit him and went into the net. 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.