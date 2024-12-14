A point apiece between PNE and Leeds

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End were dealt a 93rd minute hammer-blow as it finished 1-1 against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: Not much he could do about the own goal. Made a handful of saves in the second half. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Potts: Put in a hell of a shift and finished off the great move for PNE’s goal. Was constantly up and down the right. 8.5

Jordan Storey: Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. His defending all game was strong and he made plenty of clearances, interceptions and tackles. 8.5

Liam Lindsay: Some really assured, composed and committed play back there. The odd shaky moment but tended to recover. Made a vital block on a couple of occasions. 8

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Sharp defending from him in the box and out wide, one-v-one. Couldn’t stop James’ cross for the goal but he had a great battle with him on the day. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Whiteman: Made way at half-time after escaping a red card. It was a substitution that had to be made. In possession he did OK. 5.5

Ali McCann: Left it all out there once again and was tidy enough on the ball. Got about the pitch in trademark tenacious fashion. 7

Mads Frokjaer: Another positive performance from him. At times, looked the best player on the pitch again. Started a lot of PNE’s play and was often one step ahead. 8

Robbie Brady: Full of aggression and intent. Went man-to-man with Bogle and did a decent job, while looking to push forward at the right moments. 6.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Keane: One or two loose moments, but also some tidy play with his back to goal - linking things up for the team. Stuck to his role well. 6.5

Milutin Osmajic: A magnificent assist from him; excellent centre-forward play. He was always on the move, even if he did drift in and out. 7.5

Substitutes

Stefan Thordarson: Came on at half time and did well. His passing was crisp, movement fluid and defensive work committed. 7

Duane Holmes: Slotted in on the left and was busy off the ball. Couldn’t really impact the game too much, offensively. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emil Riis: Sent a tame header at the goalkeeper straight after coming on. His confidence seemed to take a bit of a knock after that and some of his play was sloppy. 5.5

Ryan Ledson: Some dogged defensive work in the closing stages. Came very close to helping North End getting over the line. 6.5

Jack Whatmough: A cruel blow for him in injury time as the ball hit him and went into the net. 5