PNE were denied all three points in the 93rd minute of the game at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom remained proud despite Saturday’s late sucker-punch against Leeds United.

The Lilywhites were one minute or so from securing back-to-back wins in the Championship - and taking three points against the automatic promotion chasers. But, an unfortunate own goal from Jack Whatmough saw Leeds nick a point.

Brad Potts had finished off a fine North End team goal mid way through the first half, with Milutin Osmajic - one of five changes on the day - instrumental in the build-up. Despite the gutting finish at Deepdale, Preston’s boss couldn’t be too disappointed post-match.

“I don’t feel as bad as the other draws you have covered,” said Heckingbottom. “Leeds threw everything at us and we stood strong until the very last minute. That is why it’s frustrating. I thought the effort of the players deserved to get us over the line. I have got to recognise we played against a good side, who really made us work. And, the biggest compliment I could probably pay the players is that you could see it would take a goal like that, to beat us today.

“As a team, we defended well. When Freddie (Woodman) was called upon it was from 20/25 yards and anything in our box, our centre-backs mopped up - apart from that own goal, where (Mateo) Joseph misses the ball and it ricochets off Jack’s back leg. Obviously, disappointed not to get the three but I do not feel as bad I have in the other games. The reason, which is really important to stress, we talk about our counter attack is because of the final pass and finish.

“We do that game after game after game - we did it second half and the final pass is the bit that is so, so important. When you do that, people talk about you and the fact Brad Potts has been named Man of the Match off the back of that. It was a good game. I was worried the referee was going to lose control at one point, but I think credit to the players. It was honest... an honest game, which I think helped in the second half. There could’ve been moments or flashpoints, but everyone competed well.

“We were lob-sided in the first-half - sort of man-for-man down our left and their right. Kaine could deal with Dan (James) and then we had a man over on the other side, but it was difficult because you are not really marking. If Jordan or Ali didn’t take Gnonto and it went deep, then Pottsy would’ve been outnumbered. Their best chance of the first half came from that, when Aaronson got in. But, I felt overall we had the better moments and better chances.

“They had the ball, which I was fine with. One thing they did second half when they built with a four, was Rothwell playing on the left - which meant they had a better footballer getting out. Mads had to play a bit deeper, so we didn’t then get as much pressure on their back four that built if you like. So yeah, we did have to change a couple of times, from that shape to a 4-3-3/4-5-1 and then again to the 5-4-1 when they went two up top. It was good. I give the players credit because they knew their roles. We got so many things right and that’s why I go back to the nature of their goal, as the only frustrating thing.”

A big talking point in the first half was North End captain Ben Whiteman staying on the pitch, towards the end of the first half. The number four went in strong in the tackle, five minutes after being booked. Leeds defender Jayden Bogle went down in a heap and the referee awarded a free-kick - but did not show Preston’s skipper another card. Heckingbottom understood Leeds’ frustrations at that decision.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Heckingbottom “Straight after it, Gnonto ran past him and players are clever - especially ball-playing players who draw fouls. I thought Ben did extremely well not to make another one and yeah, the only decision was whether I waited until half-time to do it. So yeah, it was important we made that change. I have not watched it back but my initial thoughts were (a second booking). I was thinking, if Ben was going to foul any more, he was probably walking a real thin line.”