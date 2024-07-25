Scott Wright might be heading to the Championship but not to Preston North End. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Preston North End reportedly made an enquiry this week but they aren’t at the top of the pecking order.

Preston North End are facing further competition for reported transfer target Scott Wright, according to reports.

Earlier this week, Wright's name popped up up again after the Lilywhites were previously linked with a move for the Rangers attacker. It appears that three enquiries were sent by North End, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday to the Gers, and now there's been further developments.

According to David Edgar, who runs the Heart and Hand Patreon, a Rangers page, Plymouth Argyle are also interested in Wright. To make things even harder for North End, Football Insider are reporting that Sheffield Wednesday are in 'pole' position to sign Wright and currently lead the race.

The Owls are on the search for a new winger after losing out on Ian Poveda to Sunderland and are in the driving seat to sign a player that has been deemed surplus to requirements at Ibrox. Wright has been told by his club that is free to find a new club with a year left on his current contract.

Rangers are reportedly likely to accept a fee of less than £1m as they look to free up their wage bill to help provide funds to Phillipe Clement. The winger was in England yesterday (July 24) as he featured in a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City at St Andrew's. Wright was on the score sheet for the Scottish Premiership side, and drew some plaudits for his display.