Former Preston End, Aston Villa, Spurs, Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday man on trial at League One club
Former Preston North End midfielder Josh Onomah is on trial at Lancashire rivals Blackpool.
According to Football Insider, Onomah is on trial with the League One outfit. They are looking to add to their midfield options after loan star Karamoko Dembele returned to his parent club Stade Brestois.
Onomah spent the entirety of the 2023/24 season without a club, despite having a trial period with Stoke City. He was linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers but a move failed to materialise, and now despite rumoured interest from the Championship, he is now training with the Seasiders in the hope of making a return.
His last game of competitive football came for North End on May 8, 2023. He played 34 minutes as North End lost 3-0 to Sunderland on the final day of the 2022/23 Championship season. Despite 444 days passing since his last match, Onomah has been keeping himself fit in preparation of his next club, and now a return to Lancashire could be on the cards.
The 27-year-old was only a player at Deepdale for three months after joining on a free transfer from Fulham. He appeared 13 times for the Lilywhites, which was split between nine substitute appearances and four starts. Onomah was offered a new deal by PNE last summer but talks stalled, and the deal was later taken off the table by Ryan Lowe, who wanted the player signed quickly.
Fulham is where Onomah was most successful. He was part of the Cottagers team that won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2020. Onomah played 76 times in total for the West London side, with eight assists and five goals. The other clubs in his career include Aston Villa, Spurs and also Sheffield Wednesday.
