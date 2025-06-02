Sam Greenwood shoots | Getty Images

The Leeds United man spent last season on loan at Preston North End

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will seek a fee in the region of £3-4million for Sam Greenwood following his loan spell at Preston North End.

That is according to our colleagues at the Yorkshire Post, who suggest that Greenwood is one of three young players Leeds could cash in on this summer. He joined PNE last summer on a temporary basis and made 45 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and assisting three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a similar fashion to his loan spell at Middlesbrough the previous campaign, the attacking midfielder’s greatest contribution came in the first half of the season. After the turn of the year, Greenwood was unable to add to his goal tally and provided the assist for one goal - at home to Stoke.

After getting another full season of football at Championship level under his belt though, the Elland Road outfit’s valuation is said to remain high. Greenwood is out of contract with the promoted Whites in the summer of 2026, having made 35 appearances for the Leeds first team.

Both Preston and Middlesbrough inserted buy-options into their loan agreements with the Yorkshire side, but opted against triggering that after the season finished. PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom always spoke highly of Greenwood’s efforts in a North End shirt; work rate was always guaranteed from the former Arsenal youngster.

Leeds won the Championship under Daniel Farke last season and a departure from Elland Road, alongside Darko Gyabi and Joe Gelhardt, is reportedly on the cards. Gyabi spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle while Gelhardt spent the second half of the campaign at Hull City. Both are said to be valued in a similar region to Greenwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Greenwood on his future

Speaking about the potential of 2025/26 for him, last season, he said: “Obviously, I always focus on the present and focus on each game as it comes. Each season goes so quickly. I'm going to see what happens at the end of the season and I'll obviously take into big consideration Preston.

“It's a big decision. I'm in the present at the minute and I'll come to that at the end of the season. It's just one of them. I don't really think about that at the minute. I just want to focus on my football, play, score as many as I can and just make things happen for this team.”

Your next PNE read: The Tom Barkhuizen interview: Utter honesty as ex-Preston North End man reflects on 5.5 years at Deepdale