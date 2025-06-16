Callum Robinson

The Cardiff City man has been linked with a return to Preston North End

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are once again being linked with former Deepdale fan favourite Callum Robinson.

The Lilywhites were credited with interest in the summer of 2022, but Robinson ended up making the move to Cardiff City for a reported £1.75m. He has made 83 appearances for the Bluebirds, scoring 22 goals and assisting nine. Robinson netted 12 last season, in the league, and extended his contract until 2027 mid-way through the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, after Cardiff finished bottom of the Championship transfer speculation has swirled around his future. Wrexham have been named as suitors for the versatile front man, and the Irish Examiner now reports that Preston have shown interest. Across three spells with PNE - two loan and one permanent - Robinson scored 41 goals in 160 outings.

He provided 21 assists in a North End shirt, playing under Simon Grayson and Alex Neil before earning a reported £8m move to Sheffield United. That departure came around in the summer of 2019, following the Blades’ promotion. He then had a loan spell at West Brom, and joined the Baggies permanently in the summer of 2020.

Preston have made four additions in the summer transfer window to date, and are now on the search for attacking reinforcements. The Lilywhites want to bring in a couple of strikers while attacking midfielders Sam Greenwood and Duane Holmes are gone from last season’s squad.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End loan man attracting interest