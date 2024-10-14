Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Preston North End boss has only been out of work since August, but would be open to a swift return to the dugout.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has admitted he would be open to speaking to Cardiff City about their managerial vacancy.

The Bluebirds are bottom of the Championship, and have been without a manager for three weeks after parting company with Erol Bulut. Former Shrewsbury Town striker Omer Riza has been in caretaker charge, and has got them four points from a possible nine in the three games he’s overseen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No definitive decision has been made yet on who will become the next Cardiff manager, but it is believed that they have spoken to former West Brom manager Slaven Bilic. Reading boss Ruben Selles has also forged a large part of their discussions.

Lowe, who left his role as manager of North End in August just one game in to the Championship season, has been keeping himself busy by appearing as a guest on Sky Sports’ Soccer Special. He was in the studio on Saturday, and addressed the apparent rumours.

“I can't say anything you don't already know Jules,” said on Sky Sports News’s Soccer Special.

“What I will say is Cardiff City is a fantastic football club, and is very attractive to any manager who is out of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A great fan base, and probably in a false position because they have got some quality players. They have got a fantastic youth system as well.

“It’s an attractive job for not just myself, but I’m sure Gary (Rowett) is the same, and any other manager out of work that you would be open to speak to them of course definitely.”

Earlier this week, WalesOnline said that regarding Lowe, there had been no noise either way, regarding whether he was a serious contender or not for the job. Our friends at LondonWorld this week, claimed that Chelsea legend Claude Makelele was in advanced talks.

Lowe's record against Cardiff was mixed in the six meetings he had against them whilst in charge of North End. He came up against them a total of six times, with two wins, two draws, and two defeats. His most recent meeting with the Welsh outfit was in February, where he masterminded a 2-0 win with Emil Riis and Ben Whiteman on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff have former PNE favourite Callum Robinson in their ranks. He is currently their top scorer this season, having netted in two of their seven Championship games this season. North End are scheduled to play Cardiff City in South Wales on Wednesday, December 11. The reverse fixture will be played on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.