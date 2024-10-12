Coventry City celebrate | AFP via Getty Images

Preston North End’s first game after the international break sees them host Coventry City.

The Sky Blues were tipped for a promotion push under long-standing manager Mark Robins this campaign, but it’s been a testing start. Coventry will head into the game one point worse off than PNE, sitting 20th in the Championship table.

Here, Sky Blues reporter Andy Turner gives us the lowdown on the club’s start...

It’s not been the start many expected from Coventry... do they deserve to have more points on the board?

AT: ‘Ummm... Maybe, but not that many more. They took the lead at Watford – who were bang in form at the time – and should have been out of sight by half-time, such was their dominance and amount of chances created. They created more in the second half, but failed to take them and ended up conceding an equaliser and going home with a point. Other than that, they should really have beaten Sheffield Wednesday last time out - but conspired to shoot themselves in the foot by giving the ball away cheaply in stoppage time, at the end of each 45, resulting in giving up another lead and losing 2-1.’

What positives have there been so far and do you expect Mark Robins to push them up the table again?

AT: ‘The problem has been inconsistency, playing brilliantly against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup one night, going within minutes of knocking them out, to falling flat against Swansea three days later. Then, having literally been bystanders at Leeds where they were thumped 3-0, they went and smashed Blackburn Rovers by three the following midweek - only to then fail to back it up with a second consecutive home win (losing to Sheff Weds). The one positive to come from all that is that, while their form has been night and day from one game to the next, they have played really well when they have been on it and shown what they are capable of - playing exciting and attacking football while creating lots of chances.’

Has Robins made any notable changes tactically this season and how do you expect them to approach the Deepdale clash?

AT: ‘Not really. They still tend to play a 4-2-3-1 formation, that served them well during the second half of last season. As for the way they are likely to approach the game, Mark Robins will want his players to be in the game from the start and, if the performance at Vicarage Road is anything to go by – basically setting the bar for away games – they certainly won’t be sitting back with ten men behind the ball. It won’t be gung-ho, but Robins will demand his players ask questions of the North End defence. The bogey side tag is also starting to wear a bit thin and he will be more determined than ever to finally get that ridiculously annoying monkey off the club’s back.’

How have the new signings fared and who are the dangermen for PNE to be wary of?

AT: ‘They’ve been a bit of a mixed bag, to be honest. Jack Rudoni has been the standout performer of the summer arrivals, having come in as a replacement for Callum O’Hare in the number ten role, providing stacks of attacking energy, hard work and getting a couple of goals - albeit one was taken off him due to a deflection. Brandon Thomas-Asante has looked lively but, again, a bit inconsistent – brilliant against Blackburn, but less effective against Sheffield Wednesday in the following match. Winger Ephron Mason-Clark is an exciting player, but still trying to adapt to the Championship, having stepped up from League One. Centre-forward Norman Bassette is an explosive, raw talent who is absolutely rapid and ripped into Spurs in a really eye-catching display that had Coventry fans clamouring to see more.’