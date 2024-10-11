Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE striker Will Keane extended his contract earlier this season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have several players looking to earn new contracts at the club this season.

Included in that group is number one Freddie Woodman, along with 2021/22 top goal scorer, Emil Riis and last season’s Players’ Player of the Year, Liam Lindsay. The one extension which has been signed so far this season, is Will Keane’s. Following speculation with West Brom and other Championship clubs, late in the summer transfer window, PNE tied the number seven down for an additional 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Paul Heckingbottom was recently asked about contracts and assured he was comfortable with the situation. He said: “Yeah, obviously before I came in, I was made aware of the situations. It is an easy one for me. I have not been in very long. I want to see everyone and see how they go.

“I don't see the fact we've got a lot of contracts up as a problem, at all. I see it as an opportunity, for me and them. We are getting to know them and see them. For us as a club, to keep the players who suit how we want to go. And, also, to give us the opportunity to change things if we need to change things."

Woodman, Lindsay, Riis and Jordan Storey are four who’ve also been asked about their contracts this season. As well as those, first team regulars Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Andrew Hughes and Robbie Brady see their deals expire in 2025. Riis and Lindsay kept their cards relatively close to their chest when asked, but Storey - in particular - and Woodman offer a little bit more.

Liam Lindsay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve not heard anything yet,” said the defender. “I am up in the summer. I’ve not heard anything. And yeah, not much else to say.”

Emil Riis

“No, obviously there are a lot of things going on now,” when asked if the contract is on his mind, after Oxford United away. “So, I am just focusing on learning all the new stuff and doing the best I can. We’ll have to see.”

Jordan Storey

“Yeah, I’ve obviously enjoyed my time up here,” said Storey. “I cannot quite believe how quickly it’s gone to be honest with you. Preston showed faith in buying me as a young lad and I’d like to think I’ve started to repay it back over the last few years. So yeah, it would be nice to stay here and achieve something with them. Obviously, it’s football and anything can happen. So, if it is not meant to be, it’s not meant to be. But, hopefully it is.”

Freddie Woodman

“I guess, as a player, if you go into your last year it is always on your mind,” said Woodman. “(Oxford) marks my 100th game for PNE, which is a big achievement and a goal I set when I first signed for the club. I feel like it’s a big achievement to play that many games, for such a big club. I wrote it on a bit of paper and stuck it on the wall, so getting there will be a really nice feeling. So, yeah, in answer to your question I think any player thinks about it. But, ultimately, I just want to focus on playing well and trying to get to 125/130 for this season. That would be nice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also out of contract next summer are a whole host of young pros, including Kian Best - who made 12 first team appearances last season, but is yet to feature in the league, under Heckingbottom. Senior defender, Patrick Bauer, is also in that boat. Director Peter Ridsdale last addressed the contract picture in August, when he confirmed talks had been opened with two players. He also suggested one player had implied they will look to move on in 2025, upon the expiry of their deal.

PNE out of contract 2025

Freddie Woodman, Tommy Davis, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Josh Seary, Patrick Bauer, Kian Best, Kacper Pasiek, Cole McGhee, Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Kian Taylor, Duane Holmes, Kaedyn Kamara, Emil Riis, Kitt Nelson, Finlay Cross-Adair.

PNE out of contract 2026

Dai Cornell, James Pradic, Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts, Noah Mawene, Will Keane, Layton Stewart, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile.

PNE out of contract 2027

Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer, Stefan Thordarson, Jeppe Okkels, Milutin Osmajic

Unspecified: Ben Whiteman - signed a ‘long-term’ deal in January 2024

On loan: Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sam Greenwood (option), Josh Bowler (option)

Player-coach: Ched Evans