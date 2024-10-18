Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Bristol City and Coventry City player has entered the free agent market.

A player that Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom signed during his time in charge at Barnsley has become available.

In 2016, Ryan Kent joined the Tykes on a season-long loan from Liverpool. He was a teenager at the time, and Heckingbottom described him as 'fearless' when he was unveiled to the press. He went on to make 47 appearances for the Oakwell side, under Heckingbottom - playing a part in six goals.

Eight years later, Kent is now a free agent, after his contract was ripped up by Turkish giants Fenerbahce. A statement read: "To inform the contract with Ryan Kent, one of the Professional Football A Team players, has been terminated by mutual agreement. We present it to the public."

The 27-year-old was playing under former Chelsea, Man United and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho but his first-team opportunities were limited. His only involvement under the Portuguese boss was a start in a Champions League qualifier against FC Lugano - at the end of July.

Kent wasn't registered for their Europa League squad, and had not made the match day squads for their seven league matches. His contract termination brings to a premature end to what was meant to be a four-year stay at the The Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

As his contract has been cancelled after the transfer window, Kent will have to wait until January for his next club. Heckingbottom reportedly wanted a reunion with Kent during his time at Sheffield United - and now he's back on the market.

For most of his career, Kent has played in Britain. He came through the academy at Liverpool, but left having made one appearance. The Oldham-born attacker had loans at Coventry City, Barnsley, Freiburg, Bristol City, and Rangers - before being snapped up by the Gers permanently in 2019.

He was signed by Anfield legend Steven Gerrard, and helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup - as well as reach the final of the UEFA Europa League in 2022.