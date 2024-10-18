Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End entertain Coventry City in one of the Championship’s early kick-offs.

The Sky Blues arrive at Deepdale on Saturday (October 19) looking to bounce back from their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday before the international break. They find themselves in 20th, a point below PNE, and just a point above the relegation zone.

Coventry, despite their lowly position, still possess a strong attack that boasts the likes of Ellis Simms, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Haji Wright, and Ephron Mason-Clark. North End, who have had the second most clean sheets in the league since Heckingbottom’s arrival, will face a stern test.

"They try and force things, they try and make things happen," said Heckingbottom in his assessment of Coventry. “They always have done. It has been a strength of theirs and it does affect results. But, they are certainly as dangerous as I have seen them - most shots in the league and second most on counter attacks.

“I think Mark (Robins) spoke about the attacking options he has got, at some point this season. They are probably the best he's had, in his time there and I can see that with the players he puts at the top of the pitch - and the players he brings on. We know that hasn't changed at all, in them. We have to perform well to get anything out of the game."

North End possess a good record against Coventry, and are unbeaten in their last 21 league matches against them. The last time that Coventry claimed a league victory was in September 2007.

Deepdale is not a happy hunting ground for Coventry either, as they haven’t won a league match there in 22 attempts. Coventry’s away record isn’t the greatest either, as they’re winless on the road this season, with only Derby County and Plymouth Argyle having less points on their travels.