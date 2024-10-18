Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End striker Will Keane remains sidelined for several weeks, but manager Paul Heckingbottom was glad to welcome his international contingent back - injury free.

The Lilywhites chief saw four players head away with their countries over the break. Of those, Robbie Brady played the most minutes. Stefan Thordarson, Ali McCann and Milutin Osmajic all got game time too. All four of those returned to Euxton in fine condition, but the treatment room is not empty.

Centre-forward Keane is set to miss a number of games, while Patrick Bauer has undergone surgery on his elbow and player-coach, Ched Evans, is still a way off being ready. As for the group of players fit and available, though, PNE’s boss has enjoyed being able to do more individual work over the last fortnight.

Sign up for our PNE newsletter from George Hodgson Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Heckingbottom said: “All of the internationals are back, fit and well, and ready to go. Ali played 90 minutes on Tuesday night, so it was a bit of travel and we’ve looked after him. He will be back on the grass with us tomorrow. One or two, Hughesy with a dead leg, things like that. Will is two weeks further on, so that is always a blessing. When you have opportunities to get close to fitness, without missing games, it is always good.

“It is still going to be another few weeks. There is no rush with it. Muscle injuries take as long as they do. It is not like a kick where, once you can tolerate the pain you can get on with it. You have got to respect the body and it heals when it heals. We’ll be fine (in attack). We have to be, there’s no option. (Osmajic) didn’t play much during the international break. We were hoping he would get two games and then there is the option of reserve games.

“There’s then another international break, where you get another two games. So, from our point of view, he would’ve been getting football, training with us and boxes ticked. But, he didn’t get the game time. We have got those reserve games and hopefully he gets more game time during the next international break. Then, he will be fine and up to speed. It’s not on us or up to us, but if he doesn’t then he won’t have played as many games as we’d have liked.

“(Evans) is still a way off. He had a little repair in his knee and is with the physios, working. (Bauer) is out running, because the nature of the injury means he can run and we can keep on top of his fitness. We’ve just got to be really careful with the arm and make sure it stays as still as possible.”