Rotherham United v Preston North End injury news as nine ruled out and one doubt

Preston North End's Ched Evans celebrates scoring his side's first goal (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Preston North End are on the road this weekend as they travel to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham United in the EFL Championship.

The Lilywhites remain unbeaten in the league after a 2-1 win over Birmingham City in midweek which secured consecutive home wins. Ryan Lowe's side fell behind but Krystian Bielik scored an own goal and then Milutin Osmajic scored to claim another victory for the leagues in-form team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham suffered a heavy 3-0 loss away at Millwall meanwhile and also lost 2-0 to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town last weekend, which has left them 21st in the division.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With all that in mind, here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of Rotherham United v Preston North End:

Preston North End team news

Saturday's game with the Millers will come too soon for striker Will Keane (groin) who is set to miss his third consecutive match. He picked up the injury whilst on international duty for the Republic of Ireland, and now looks set to make return against West Brom instead as Ryan Lowe carefully manages him.

Ched Evans and Emil Riis meanwhile are still sidelined but are back on the grass and are pencilled in to make a return after the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans underwent surgery for a 'serious medical condition' which has ruled him out since February, whilst Riis has had a knee injury since January. Danish forward Riis has been described as ‘promising’ whilst Evans is set to have an appointment with his surgeon in the coming weeks to discuss his return to play.

Injury fears have been eased too on deadline day signings Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic after both complained of cramp but are both available for selection this weekend.

Out: Calvin Ramsay, Ched Evans, Emil Riis, Will Keane

Rotherham United team news

Millers playmaker Cafu is a doubt after missing the last two matches with a hamstring issue. Matt Taylor said to the Rotherham Advertiser that the Brazilian felt 'tightness' in a drill, and that is why he was unable to feature in the midweek defeat against Millwall.

Club captain Sean Morrison will also miss out after suffering a calf injury. He has no specific time frame for a return, and the Yorkshire outfit will now await the outcome of the healing process for the 32-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Ferguson (hernia) is a long-term absentee and has not featured for the club since May. He has needed two operations to rectify the issue and fortunately has avoided a third but is 'some way off' from making a recovery.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay (achilles) meanwhile has endured a frustrating few months after he sustained his injury during pre-season. He received an injection earlier this month and had been closing in on a return before the international break but suffered a setback with his return to play now delayed.