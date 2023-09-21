Preston North End's Manager Ryan Lowe and Brad Potts

It must be pretty good to be Brad Potts right now: the Preston North End wing-back sitting top of the Championship table, with a new contract signed and baby boy at home. You’d imagine the number 44 is taking every moment of this in, given the challenges he has overcome en route to approaching cult hero status at Deepdale. Some will rightly argue he has already got there.

Potts has the absolute trust of manager Ryan Lowe and Lilywhites supporters back him to the hilt too. The 29-year-old’s last contract, signed in 2021 received a mixed reaction from supporters; this week’s news, of him commiting his future to the club until 2026, was a cause for celebration among the PNE faithful.

He has started every Championship fixture this season and performed as well as anyone, with his industrious performances down the right flank continuing - only this campaign with added intent and potency. Potts must be one of the first name’s on Lowe’s team sheet come match day and penning fresh terms - with the Preston man having entered his final year - was a no brainer.

“Yeah, the manager said he would speak to us after the window was closed,” said Potts. “I think everyone knew I didn’t want to leave and it was pretty straightforward. I love it here and I am settled here. Obviously my son was born a few weeks ago in Preston, so we are really happy down here and I never wanted to leave. So, it was an easy one.”

Potts hails from the north east and therefore heading home is never too difficult for him. It is also no secret that the North End wide man is a passionate Newcastle United supporter. With the Magpies back in the Champions League, the number 44 has his eye on getting to one of the big European nights. He may have to take a certain someone along, though.

“I have already checked the fixtures!” he said. “I think I can only go to AC Milan at home, and maybe Dortmund away if the manager gives me the Tuesday off! I doubt he will unless I take him with us. It is the group of death but I think, as a fan, that’s what you want. That is what we have been waiting for and I’ll hopefully get to a game.”

Back to PNE matters and Potts believes the table topping form is testament to the team environment which has been created. It is Potts’ sixth season at Deepdale and he sees a squad with all the ingredients to succeed. Togetherness has been spoken about a lot by manager and players and Potts believes there is a positive freshness in camp.

“Yeah I think there is,” said Potts. “Obviously a few lads have left and there has been a bit of a change, even with the staff. There is a total fresh feel to it and I think everyone is enjoying themselves. It does seem like more of a team this season and we’ve always kind of built the Preston changing room on spirit.

“But I think this season even more, due to the fact the teams in the league this season are going to make it tough. We knew team spirit was going to be massive and I think you can see on the pitch that we’re all working and fighting for each other, even more than we ever have done. We sat down, we’ve had someone come in and the lads have sat down with each other.

“I think it is probably once or twice a month, just to try and talk through things and see how things are going on and off the pitch. We need to make sure we keep on top of that and I think we’re a club that doesn’t have finances like others, so we need to find another way to win games and compete with the other teams. So, anything we can do to improve us, we will be doing it.”

Potts would still jump at the chance to move into midfield, but his red hot form at wing-back makes that extremely unlikely. It is a position the 29-year-old has improved in ever since Lowe put him there in his second match as Preston boss. Potts always had the athleticism to thrive in the role, but his attacking improvement has been obvious and this season there has been purpose to his attacking play.