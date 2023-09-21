Preston North End's Will Keane celebrates

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expects to remain without Will Keane for Saturday’s trip to Rotherham United - but is confident of having him back for West Brom at home later this month.

The number seven has missed the last two wins over Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City, having picked up a groin issue while away with the Republic of Ireland. North End’s fears were cooled when Keane returned to the club and the extent of the problem showed up to be minimal.

With fellow summer signing Milutin Osmajic now fit and available, Preston’s boss does not want to rush Keane back. Lowe is comfortable giving his top scorer the time he needs and believes next weekend’s home match against the Baggies should see Keane return to action.

“He’s sound,” said Lowe, of Keane. “He’s on the grass today, in bit part training. But, as I say, while we are doing relatively okay there’s no need to rush. If I was a betting man, I’d say he will be training with us all next week in the lead up to West Brom. So, that is pleasing. He has missed three games; if it was Saturday, Saturday, Saturday he might not have done. But, he will be fit and available for the West Brom game, definitely. Everything he has settled down in his groin. There was no real damage in there; it was more fatigue than a small strain.

Elsewhere, Lowe is pleased with the progress being made by long-term forward duo Emil Riis and Ched Evans. PNE’s boss hopes to have both players pushing for minutes after the October international break. And as for summer recruits Liam Millar and Osmajic, Lowe says both will be fine for the weekend despite cramping up in midweek.

“They are all good, which is a big bonus,” said Lowe. “Obviously a couple of the lads had cramp... Liam Millar and Milutin. They are fine, maybe a bit tired but they are ready to go again. Emil will continue on the grass along with Ched. They are just training as part of the group; not in full training. We put them in the certain sessions we can. They are continuing their rehab and it’s looking promising, especially with Emil. Ched has got an appointment with the surgeon in the next couple of weeks.

