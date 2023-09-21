Preston are looking for their first top-flight experience since 1960-61

Preston North End sit proudly at the top of the Championship table.

With seven games of the 2023-24 season gone, Ryan Lowe’s side are the division’s early pace-setters and the ones to catch.

With six straight wins under the belts, a defence with the joint-meanest record in the division to date, and a new-look attacking threat that continues to do the business, it’s the perfect start for all concerned at Deepdale.

It remains early days, of course. However, the Lilywhites have built up a head of steam and look the real deal as Birmingham became the latest side to be brushed aside by Lowe’s in-form troops on Tuesday night.

That ever-growing confidence will hopefully be carried into the weekend, when fourth-from-bottom Rotherham play host to North End at the New York Stadium.

But what confidence is there from elsewhere in Preston’s ability to continue to set the pace and win the race for Premier League football?

Well, we went to bookies BetVictor to assess the odds on Preston and their rivals celebrating promotion come the end of the season.

Here’s what we discovered.

