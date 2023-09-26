Rotherham United manager BANNED after ‘lack of respect’ in Preston North End clash

Matt Taylor has been punished for his complaints against Preston North End. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor will serve a one-game touchline ban after picking up a booking against Preston North End.

He earned a booking - his third of the season - after complaining about two decisions that referee Sam Allison made during the EFL Championship clash between the Millers and the Lilywhtes at the weekend.

Taylor complained about a foul on Viktor Johansson in the build-up to Liam Lindsay’s goal, as well as play continuing after an injury to defensive midfielder Christ Tiehi.

He was booked for a ‘lack of respect’ towards the referee, and the FA on Monday confirmed a one-game ban that he will serve in his next match.

“My blood is still boiling now,” said an infuriated Taylor to the Rotherham Advertiser in his post-match press conference at the New York Stadium.

“It’s important I stand up for my players. Injustices happen too often to Rotherham.

“I’ll pay the fine because the club won’t pay it and I’ll keep on doing that because if I don’t then no one will talk about the issue.

“It’s wrong and I have to keep on highlighting that it’s wrong. Do I just stand there and let it happen?

“I can’t do that. I have to somehow find a way of highlighting the deficiencies in that (refereeing) department.”

Rotherham United did get some fortune from the referee however with Tyler Blackett remaining on the pitch after a strong challenge on captain Alan Browne in the second half.

In a separate incident, Liam Millar was denied a penalty late on after going down from Fred Onyedinma’s tackle but the protests were waved away.