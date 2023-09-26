News you can trust since 1886
Rotherham United manager BANNED after ‘lack of respect’ in Preston North End clash

Rothertham United's manager made some complaints about some Preston North End refereeing decisions - and now faces a ban.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Matt Taylor has been punished for his complaints against Preston North End. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)
Matt Taylor has been punished for his complaints against Preston North End. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor will serve a one-game touchline ban after picking up a booking against Preston North End.

He earned a booking - his third of the season - after complaining about two decisions that referee Sam Allison made during the EFL Championship clash between the Millers and the Lilywhtes at the weekend.

Taylor complained about a foul on Viktor Johansson in the build-up to Liam Lindsay’s goal, as well as play continuing after an injury to defensive midfielder Christ Tiehi.

He was booked for a ‘lack of respect’ towards the referee, and the FA on Monday confirmed a one-game ban that he will serve in his next match.

“My blood is still boiling now,” said an infuriated Taylor to the Rotherham Advertiser in his post-match press conference at the New York Stadium.

“It’s important I stand up for my players. Injustices happen too often to Rotherham.

“I’ll pay the fine because the club won’t pay it and I’ll keep on doing that because if I don’t then no one will talk about the issue.

“It’s wrong and I have to keep on highlighting that it’s wrong. Do I just stand there and let it happen?

“I can’t do that. I have to somehow find a way of highlighting the deficiencies in that (refereeing) department.”

Rotherham United did get some fortune from the referee however with Tyler Blackett remaining on the pitch after a strong challenge on captain Alan Browne in the second half.

In a separate incident, Liam Millar was denied a penalty late on after going down from Fred Onyedinma’s tackle but the protests were waved away.

Rotherham United’s next fixture is against Cardiff City on Saturday, September 30 at the Cardiff City Stadium. Preston North End meanwhile get back to Deepdale as they host West Brom.

