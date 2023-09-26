Freddie Woodman

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman wants the Lilywhites to enjoy their strong start to the season - while recognising the fact it is still early days.

Ryan Lowe’s men are the only side in the Championship yet to taste defeat, having won six games and drawn two. A tally of 20 points from the first eight matches of the season has blown expectations completely out of the water, with Preston third in the table - one point behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Woodman came to PNE to get regular minutes under his belt, but also progress his own career. An ambitious individual who sets high standards for himself, the shot stopper is delighted with the start he and his team mates have made. And while there is a long old way to go this campaign, Woodman believes it would be wrong not to feel some excitement.

“Yeah, of course,” said Woodman. “I want to get immersed in it. I want the fans to enjoy it as much as we are and I feel like they are doing - you come across stuff on social media and you can hear them singing in the concourse, before the game. And you just think ‘yeah, let’s really embrace it and if anything, really have a good go at it’. I am enjoying it so much and long may it continue. The league is competitive and sometimes you hear the old cliche about not getting carried away, and all the normal stuff, but we are loving it. It’s good, but in terms of re-evaluating (targets) it is still very early.”

North End’s number one played every league game last season and is set to remain first choice for the duration once again. He fitted in at Deepdale from day one and sees a togetherness about the squad which must not be taken for granted. Woodman is not the only player to reference it this season and he believes it can take the team a long way.

“I think the connection each player has to one another is very special,” said Woodman. “I think it helps that there are no little cliques; I’ve been in changing rooms with a few of those. Here, there is none of that. It is one big clique and I’ve got to say, we have a lot of fun. At times I’ve played football at clubs and not enjoyed it as much, but coming into work every day is enjoyable here. I haven’t come across a dressing room like it. Since I’ve been here I feel like I’ve improved every day. That is a big part of being a footballer and I think the help from the coaching staff - and players - is helping me on a personal note to improve a lot.”

It’s West Bromwich Albion up next for PNE, before a tough run of October fixtures which sees North End take on Leicester, Ipswich, Millwall, Southampton and Hull City. It is a potentially daunting run of games, but Woodman is buzzing at the thought of taking on the league’s big boys.