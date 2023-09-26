How the 24 teams in the Championship rank in the average away attendance table

The 2023/24 Championship season is shaping up nicely for Preston North End, who remain in the promotion picture at near the quarter-mark of the season.

The Lilywhites drew 1-1 with early strugglers Rotherham United on the weekend and that saw them drop down from first to third as Leicester City overtook them, as well as newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Preston North End took nearly 2,500 fans to the New York Stadium, taking a total of 2,419 on Saturday, and this season we've seen some sizeable away to Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City as well. Preston can next add to their away tally on Wednesday, October 4, when they travel to the King Power Arena, and then to Portman Road where they face Ipswich on Saturday, October 7.

Do you wonder though how Preston North End stacks up against some of the big clubs in the division? Recently relegated Leeds United are usually part of a joke which is 'Leeds would have taken more' but interestingly, the team from Yorkshire aren't the best supported team on the road this term.

It is early days however, and they've got some games closer to them to come, but there are some surprises in there.

Sunderland are another team that boast some of the best support in the country, and it's rarity that the Black Cats take less than a 1,000 to any game.

Here is how all 24 Championship teams stack up when it comes to away followings, with some surprises and some obvious. These are based on what Football League outlet The 72 has collated with their data over the course of the season

1 . 24th: Blackburn Rovers Average away attendance: 1,065 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Huddersfield Town Average away attendance: 1,123 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Rotherham United Average away attendance: 1,170 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo Sales