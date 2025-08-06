Daniel Jebbison, Stefan Thordarson and Thierry Small | Camera Sport

George Hodgson looks ahead to Preston North End’s 2025/26 season starting at QPR this weekend...

Signing of the summer...

I think the general consensus here would be Thierry Small or Odel Offiah. Both are the kind of signings supporters will always get behind, as younger players with potential to grow and generate some funds for North End. In both instances, other clubs were linked and it was therefore pleasing to see them sign on the dotted line at Deepdale. Small just pips Offiah given the fact that, without him, you would be seriously worried about PNE’s point of difference in attack. It will be important to afford Small some patience, as a young player who has never operated at the level before. The former Charlton Athletic man cannot do it all by himself, either. But, he has the attributes to cause opposition teams problems and will go at defenders with power; fans will be excited to see him in full flow. With Offiah likely to operate at right centre-half, the pair could strike up a key relationship on the pitch.

Biggest improver...

A few players come to mind here, one of whom was with PNE last season and another who wasn’t. Belief in Stefan Thordarson was outlined early doors by Paul Heckingbottom, and the second half of the season saw the Icelandic’s influence increase. His three goals post- Christmas earned Preston five points; Thordarson should view this campaign as one for him to really seize. Then there is Daniel Jebbison: back in the Championship and looking to show what he’s all about after a tough stint with Watford last year. Pre-season has seen the Canadian display the athletic traits he will bring to the team. It’s on the PNE boss and his staff to get Jebbison feeling good and firing for the year he will spend at the club. There was also promise in some of Lewis Gibson’s performances after his January arrival, but there feels another level for the defender to go to. He’ll be a key presence back there.

More needed from...

Because his ability is clear for all to see, you’d have to go with Mads Frokjaer. When the Dane delivers he looks up there with the division’s classiest acts; it’s now on all parties to get that out of him more often. He was magnificent away at Watford and Norwich last year. It can sometimes look a challenge for Frokjaer to regularly get himself on the ball and into a game, but that isn’t always his fault. He scored two goals and assisted five last season, after three and nine the previous campaign. Frokjaer will create chances for team mates and his assist column probably could’ve been higher, had some chances been converted last season. One thing you could level at him - which he has openly spoken about - is being more selfish. It’s not that Frokjaer misses golden opportunities, or is a poor finisher... you could probably count on one hand the number of chances he ought to have taken in his two years with PNE. He showed a calm head, and quality, in front of goal at Plymouth and Middlesbrough last year. With the lack of creativity and flair in the squad at the moment, Preston head into the season with a significant onus on Frokjaer to make things happen for the team.

Top goal scorer...

You’d struggle to go for anyone other than Milutin Osmajic. Of course, there is the Montenegrin’s hearing looming in the background and time will tell what comes of that. If Preston manage to get a full season out of the number 28, though, he should be targeting double figures after scoring eight and nine in the last two seasons, from 36 and 34 appearances, respectively. He is clinical in front of goal and PNE are keen to keep improving the 25-year-old’s all round game. Michael Smith scored eight goals for Sheffield Wednesday last season, though, and has a variety of finishes in his locker. He could well play a greater role up top than some think this season, given the unique traits he offers.

Biggest concern...

As mentioned, a lack of spark. That can all change over the next few weeks, if Preston manage to bolster their attack with a few additions. The manager has made it clear he deems the squad light of three offensive players. Sheffield Wednesday are in complete turmoil but the Owls aside, there are no teams who’ll obviously struggle. That could see the bottom half of the Championship become a very close, tight thing again - in which 10+ teams are at risk. The PNE squad right now feels light on creativity, mostly, as well as potency. It’s got to be addressed before the transfer window closes. North End may need to dip into markets they haven’t previously, or secure a couple of quality loans - the signs are that permanent, attacking signings are proving a significant test. Recruitment and coaching are the two avenues for Preston to gain any edge on the competition. The Lilywhites can’t afford to waste a second of the time they’ve got left before September 1.

Predicted finish...

This may be seen as negative but after an in-depth look across the entire division, it’s a challenge to place PNE above a large number of clubs at present. As touched on, that could absolutely change if there is a big boost to the squad over the next few weeks. But, as things stand, there are 11 teams you’d be really surprised to see finish below North End and that is with a realistic hat on: Ipswich, Southampton, Leicester, Coventry, Sheffield United, Norwich, Birmingham, Millwall, West Brom, Bristol City and Middlesbrough. While the rest of the pack may not light up the league, you’d certainly expect the vast majority to be highly competitive. Preston are going to have to be right at it every single game, which Heckingbottom stressed in the second half of last season when discussing mentality with plenty of passion. Right now, we’ll go for 18th with an asterisk of ‘possibly higher with a strong end to the summer’.

