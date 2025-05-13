Lewis Dobbin. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving PNE's Championship rivals.

Preparations for the forthcoming transfer window are well underway behind the scenes at Deepdale as Paul Heckingbottom prepares for his first summer in charge.

There’s no doubt the head coach will be looking to strengthen in all areas of the pitch as the Lilywhites look to avoid any repeats of a 20th-placed finish.

There have already been a number of names linked with a move to Lancashire ahead of the window, which opens for business on June 16.

Elsewhere across the Championship, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds, with the market just weeks away from getting underway.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving PNE’s rivals.

Canaries call for Dobbin

Norwich City have confirmed they have opened discussions with Aston Villa over keeping exciting forward Lewis Dobbin at Carrow Road.

After releasing their retained list, the Canaries have revealed talks are taking place with the Premier League outfit to extend the 20-year-old’s temporary stay.

The England youth international has spent the second half of the campaign on loan in East Anglia, where he scored two goals in 10 Championship outings.

Dobbin signed for Villa last summer and spent the first six months of the season with West Brom - failing to score in any of his 18 outings.

The Everton youth product started for the Baggies in November’s 1-1 draw against North End as well as February’s 1-0 defeat for Norwich against Heckingbottom’s side.

Tigers ready to pounce

Hull City are closing in on completing their first piece of business this summer, according to Hull Live .

It has been reported the Tigers are on the cusp of signing highly-rated midfielder Reda Laalaoui after agreeing a fee with Moroccan side FUS Rabat.

The article suggests Ruben Selles’ men have been tracking the promising 20-year-old in recent months after busting onto the scene. It is expected the Moroccan under-20 international will then link-up with the Tigers’ youth set-up before joining first-team action.

The talented ace already has 21 youth caps under his belt and is currently competing in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where he’s netted six goals to date.

So far this term he has netted four goals and registered three assists in 23 Botola Pro Inwi appearances for Rabat.

Selles’ men sealed their Championship survival on the final day along with PNE in what was a five-team battle to avoid the drop. With the Lilywhites securing a 2-2 draw against Bristol City and the Tigers drawing away to Portsmouth, both sides beat the drop to League One.

Goodrham a wanted figure

Tyler Goodrham. | Getty Images

A number of PNE’s rivals are rumoured to be eyeing a move for Oxford United ace Tyler Goodrham.

Football League World have claimed Coventry City, Middlesbrough and recently-relegated Southampton are all contemplating moves for the talented 21-year-old this summer.

The winger scored three goals and registered six assists for Gary Rowett’s men in their first season back in the Championship. That’s after Goodrham played a key role in guiding the U’s to promotion from League One - amassing 12 goal contributions in 40 league games.

After interest in January, the Northern Ireland youth international now has other second-tier suitors potentially eyeing a swoop, with two-years remaining on his current Kassam Stadium deal.

The exciting forward featured in both games against Heckingbottom’s men this term and scored the U’s second goal in their 3-1 triumph over the Lilywhites in August.

