New away days PNE faithful can look forward to next term. | Getty Images

PNE supporters can begin planning their away days in the Championship next season.

The new away allocations PNE can expect in the Championship next season.

The Lilywhites had to wait until the final day to book their spot in the second tier next term after a disappointing end to the campaign.

This saw Paul Heckingbottom’s men win just one of their final 15 games and were dragged into the relegation dogfight. But a 1-1 draw against Bristol City on the final day was enough to seal their survival and finish a point above the bottom three.

This means PNE will be in the Championship for the 11th successive campaign and will make some familiar journeys next season.

Trips to Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Middlesbrough are still on the calendar for North End supporters and they’ll also be some new additions.

Birmingham City and Wrexham have already confirmed their promotions from League One, while Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City have been relegated from the Premier League.

Although the third-tier play-off winners are still to be decided, PNE know they will be making trips to five different grounds next term.

Here’s the allocations the Lilywhites faithful can expect to see.

Birmingham City

After a season outside of the Championship, Birmingham stormed their way to the League One title to claim an instant return to the second tier. This means Heckingbottom’s men will return to St Andrews after a campaign away, with their last trip coming in April 2024 with the Lilywhites falling to a 1-0 defeat.

PNE supporters wanting to revisit the Blues next term can expect an allocation of around 3,000 in the away end.

St Andrews. | Getty Images

Southampton

Southampton spent just one season in the Premier League after securing a play-off final victory against Leeds United last term. PNE are set to make another trip to St Mary’s in the 2025-26 campaign and will be looking to avoid a repeat of the 3-1 defeat seen in April 2024.

Following the Saints’ relegation, Heckingbottom’s men will make two trips to the south coast to also face Portsmouth. Supporters can expect an allocation of around 3,000 of they want to make the long journey to St Mary’s.

Leicester City

PNE made the trip to the KIng Power Stadium in October 2023, with the Foxes winning 3-0 on their way to the Championship title. The Lilywhites will once again face Leicester following their relegation from the top flight.

A similar allocation of 3,000 can be expected for North End supporters wanting to make the trip next term.

Wrexham

Heckingbottom’s men make their first trip to Wrexham for the first time since 1999, with the two sides playing out a goalless draw in north wales. Since then, the Lilywhites have remained in the EFL, while the Red Dragons dropped into non-league.

Now the two clubs will meet next term after the Welsh outfit’s rise to the Championship in recent seasons. Should supporters want to make the near 70-mile journey to the Racecourse Ground, PNE can expect an allocation of 1,500.

It'll be a first trip to Wrexham since 1999 for PNE next term. | Getty Images

Ipswich Town

The Lilywhites last made the trip to Portman Road in October 2023, with the Tractor Boys coming out 4-2 winners on their way to promotion. After just a season in the Premier League, Kieran McKenna’s side return to the Championship.

The PNE faithful can expect an allocation of around 3,000 should they wish to make the over 600-mile round trip to East Anglia.

League One play-offs

Both League One play-off contests are finely poised after the first legs. Charlton Athletic have the largest allocation with more than 5,000, while Wycombe Wanderers can hold 2,000 supporters in their away end.

In the other semi-final, PNE could have a first trip to Stockport County for the first time since 2010 with the Lilywhites winning 5-0 in the League Cup. Edgeley Park can house up to 1,400 away fans, while play-off rivals Leyton Orient can hold 1,200.