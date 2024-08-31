Oxford United 3-1 Preston North End RECAP as Lilywhites throw lead away and finish with 10 men
Preston North End are on the road again, as they take on Oxford United this afternoon.
It’s back to Championship action for the Lilywhites, who have won their first two games under new boss Paul Heckingbottom. Last weekend, PNE picked up their first points of the 2024/25 campaign - with Luton Town beaten 1-0 at Deepdale. North End then went to Harrogate Town, in the second round of the Carabao Cup, and stormed to a 5-0 victory.
Now, following the close of the transfer window, they go up against one of the promoted clubs. Des Buckingham’s team have one win and two defeats so far - defeating Norwich City on the opening day, before conceding late at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers to lose. It’s the first meeting between Oxford and Preston for almost 25 years, with 1,400+ away fans making the trip.
PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), Thordarson (McCann 74’), Kesler-Hayden (Brady 59’), Greenwood (Holmes 74’), Keane (Okkels 80’), Riis (Osmajic 74’) PNE unused subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Ledson, Frokjaer.
Oxford United vs Preston North End LIVE
FULL TIME: Oxford United 3-1 PNE
A first defeat of the Paul Heckingbottom era, as Oxford score twice in the second half and Liam Lindsay sees red. A frustrating day for PNE, who started the game excellently but allowed Oxford back into the game - and were then left to rue mistakes. Reaction and ratings to come...
74' PNE subs (3-1)
Riis, Greenwood and Thordarson make way for Osmajic, Holmes and McCann.
73' GOAL! Oxford 3-1 PNE
Greg Leigh taps home from a couple of yards out, after Ciaron Brown’s header back across goal. A couple of disastrous minutes for 10 man PNE.
71' Red card (2-1)
Liam Lindsay is shown a second yellow as Mark Harris runs into him and goes down, after a poor pass back from Hughes.
61' Break in play (2-1)
Another Oxford player is down, with Kioso receiving treatment now. A chance for PNE’s players to get some water down and speak to Heckingbottom. Definitely more chances in this game.
59' First PNE sub (2-1)
Robbie Brady is on for Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
GOAL! Oxford 2-1 PNE
It’s a beauty from Goodrham, who cuts in from the right and bends a brilliant shot into the far corner - in off the post.
49' Kesler-Hayden denied (1-1)
Outstanding work from Greenwood, who drives into the Oxford box with pace and power. The ball drops for Kesler-Hayden, whose left footed drive at goal is pushed behind. Lindsay has since gone into the book.
46' KICK OFF! (1-1)
Oxford get the second half under way...
HT: Oxford United 1-1 PNE
Emil Riis with the opener on three minutes, before Mark Harris levelled for the hosts on twenty. It’s been an end-to-end, entertaining first 45 minutes in which both sides have got into dangerous positions. All to play for...
45+ Guided wide (1-1)
It’s McEachran who delivers and it’s bang on the money again, but the effort is guided wide by Rodrigues.
45' Another sub for the hosts (1-1)
Joe Bennett is forced off and replaced by Greg Leigh. Three added minutes in the first half, as PNE concede a cheap free kick down the right. This will be sent into their box by Vaulks.
43' Headed wide (1-1)
PNE have had the better of the play, but Oxford’s goal threat is clear to see. It is they who are finishing the first half strongly, as Kioso heads wide at the near post.
41' Vital interception (1-1)
Dembele turns Greenwood, drives forward and PNE are in trouble as it’s worked into the box. Thankfully, Kesler-Hayden tracks all the way back and puts it behind for a corner - as Goodrham prepared to pull the trigger.
34' Oxford sub (1-1)
Matt Phillips is forced off and new Oxford signing Siriki Dembele enters the fray.
29' Game on now... (1-1)
North End were comfortable for the first 15 minutes or so and looked the team firmly in the ascendency. But, they switched off for the goal - which came out of nowhere. Woodman was caught in no man’s land and the equaliser has energised the home side - and crowd. Preston know they’re in a game now, but continue to pick the ball up in promising positions.
GOAL! Oxford United 1-1 PNE
Josh McEachran’s floated ball into the box catches PNE out and Harris is there to guide his header past Woodman.
17' Sent wide (0-1)
It breaks kindly again for PNE in a decent position, but Keane drives his shot wide of the bottom left corner from 20 yards. North End look in control of this game and will feel they can score a second goal.
