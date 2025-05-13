Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale sat down for an extended interview with BBC Radio Lancashire’s Andy Bayes following the 2024/25 season.

Here’s a rundown of what we learned... and you can still watch the interview back in full if you haven’t already.

Behind-the-scenes changes

PNE have let a couple of first-team analysts go and they are no longer working with MRKT Insights on recruitment. It’s predicted that manager Paul Heckingbottom will add to his coaching staff and alter the way in which they work with the analysts. Head of Recruitment, James Wallace, will ‘restructure’ the scouting network and the data analysis team will change.

Robbie Brady contract hope

PNE are ‘pretty close’ to sorting a new contract for the Irishman, according to Ridsdale. Elsewhere, it was stated that Emil Riis made it clear ‘all season’ that he did not wish to discuss signing a new deal. Ridsdale said he told the Dane last week that the club would talk if Riis wanted to stay, but that Riis simply wished to explore other opportunities. On the claim made by Kian Best on Instagram after his release, it was assured that the defender had been informed about his future at Preston.

Confidence over No.1 GK target

The North End CEO was asked directly about Daniel Iversen being linked with a return to Deepdale. Ridsdale referenced the fact domestic players cannot be talked to, legally, until their contract has expired, or until their club has announced that they are being released. It was said that PNE have spoken to all four goalkeeper targets, and that there is ‘total confidence’ of landing their number one target.

Two transfers close

Ridsdale stated that eight signings, in addition to a new goalkeeper and Brady hopefully staying, will be needed. The forward line is a ‘priority’ along with wing-backs. In midfield, the manager is said to want a left-footed player. Ridsdale hopes to have two players signed this week, assuming they ‘arrive when they say they are arriving’. Regarding the team’s system, PNE’s boss wants players who can give him ‘maximum flexibility’ but have attacking capabilities. A right centre-back is also being eyed.

No takeover talks

Ridsdale confirmed that PNE are currently not in discussions with any interested parties, regarding the sale of the football club. He said he has met around six people over the last 12 months but none of them are at the table right now. He was in the United States a couple of weeks ago to talk to people. It was stated that North End - if they are to meet supporter expectations - need to attract people similar to those who’ve bought into Premier League clubs of late, and Birmingham City. Ridsdale did not wish to share the valuation of PNE but did say it would be lower if the right people turned up, than if the wrong people turned up.

Deepdale plans

A new initiative is to be launched by the club, which will include as many fans as possible and have the aim of improving atmosphere at home games. Safe standing, which costs £500,000 minimum, is not something currently being looked at - Ridsdale isn’t convinced it will definitely solve the issue. There is ‘no point’ putting a Desso-pitch down without undersoil heating first. PNE are looking at investing, quickly, in a ‘inflatable, tent-like’ solution that has ‘gas heating inside’. It would remove any issues in the winter months around frozen pitches, and the surface not growing due to cold weather.

Academy application

PNE have applied to upgrade to category two status, which requires a club to have an indoor facility. Ridsdale reiterated that there isn’t one in the city and that planning consent, for building one, is about to be submitted. The club’s catchment area with regards to attracting players was described as a ‘real challenge’ and a ‘big, big ask’. Ridsdale shared that an academy-age player, who has been tracked for some time, has just gone for talks at a Premier League club in London.

Ched Evans role

The 36-year-old won’t be offered a new playing contract but his coaching contract is still in place at Preston. Evans wished to go away and see whether there would be a playing contract offered by another club this summer. The talks are said to be ‘ongoing’, ‘amicable’ and ‘understandable’ with PNE.

